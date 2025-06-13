Geeta resigns from PNC

GEETA Chandan-Edmond has tendered her resignation from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

In an email seen by this publication, the former PNCR Member of Parliament tendered her Letter of Resignation to the current General Secretary, Sherwin Benjamin.

The email read: “I write this letter to formally tender my resignation from the People’s National Congress Reform, effective immediately.

Please consider this letter my formal resignation from all roles, affiliations, and obligations connected to the PNC.”

Chandan-Edmond recently endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali, throwing her full support behind his bid for a second term, and aligning herself with the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

However, the former Parliamentarian’s endorsement has led to a series of racially-charged attacks from the opposition’s former and current top brass.

In 2022, Chandan-Edmond resigned from her position as General Secretary and had been on extended leave from her duties in the party since August 2022.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton was repeatedly questioned during his weekly press conferences about Chandan-Edmond’s hiatus. On each occasion, he rebuffed the question.

Sources close to the PNCR had spoken, on condition of anonymity in October 2022, alleging that Chandan-Edmond, who’d replaced PNC veteran Amna Ally earlier this year as PNC-R General Secretary, was being forced out of her position.

Recently, while almost driven to tears, the long-standing opposition member, during her presentation to the National Assembly, said her decision to break ranks with the PNC came after several attempts to silence her.

Standing at the podium, Chandan-Edmond watched as members of the PNCR camp exited the parliament chamber.

“Let the record reflect tonight that I stand proudly with President Irfaan Ali; I stand with his leadership, I stand with his vision, and I stand with his steadfast commitment to this country… Because when the choices between progress and happiness, between development and dysfunction, between loudness and leadership, I will always choose Guyana,” Chandan-Edmond said.

She added: “Today, I say no to silence, no to bullies, no to division.”

Chandan-Edmond continued: “I say to every one of you in this House and out of this House that President Ali deserves a second term, and Guyana deserves nothing less… And so I fully and unapologetically endorse President Irfaan Ali for a second term.”

But Chandan-Edmond is not alone.

Other prominent political players who have now endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the PPP include: Liberty and Justice Party Leader, Lenox Shuman; The Citizenship Initiative’s Shazaam Ally; PNCR’s Daniel Seeram, Samuel Sandy, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, James Bond and Dr. Richard Van-West Charles; the AFC’s David Daniels, and Regional Councillor Ismail Muhammad-Al-Cush.

These endorsements come ahead of the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections, as President Ali and the ruling PPP/C seek re-election to office.