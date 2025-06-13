News Archives
Disciplined Services ranks to vote on August 22
Flashback: Members of the Guyana Police Force cast their votes on February 21, 2020, ahead of the General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020
MEMBERS of Guyana’s Disciplined Services will cast their ballots on August 22, 2025, ahead of the general electorate, as part of the General and Regional Elections process.

 

This was confirmed on Thursday by Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward.

 

According to GECOM’s standard electoral procedures, votes cast by the Disciplined Services are not counted separately.

 

Instead, Ward reminded this publication that the ballots are secured in tamper-proof containers and later mixed with the general ballots on Election Day before being counted.

 

Traditionally, she explained that members of the Disciplined Services vote prior to the general public to allow them to be deployed for security duties on Election Day.

 

In preparation for the upcoming General and Regional Elections set for September 1, 2025, Ward said that GECOM has appointed ballot officers for members of the Disciplined Services.

 

According to a notice published in the Official Gazette dated June 5, 2025, Chief Election Officer, Vishnu Persaud, formally appointed three individuals to oversee balloting within the respective security agencies. The appointments are in accordance with Section 65I (1)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, Cap. 1:03.

 

The appointed officers are Areana Britton, who will serve as the ballot officer for the Guyana Defence Force, established under the Defence Act, Cap. 15:01; Sharon Jethu, who has been designated for the Guyana Police Force, established under the Police Act, Cap. 16:01; and Sadhna Boodhanlall, who will be responsible for the Guyana Prison Service, established under the Prison Act, Cap. 11:01.

 

