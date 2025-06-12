Region Two intensifies dengue fight as health officials urge public cooperation

AMID a nationwide dengue outbreak, health authorities in Region Two are ramping up their vector control efforts and urging residents to take urgent preventive action to help curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The appeal came during the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) statutory meeting for June, held at the council’s boardroom in Anna Regina. Regional Executive Officer (REO), Susanah Saywack, provided an update on the response, stressing the importance of public vigilance, especially among parents and caregivers.

According to Saywack, the Environmental Health Department has been actively conducting fogging exercises along the Essequibo Coast, complemented by indoor residual spraying and larvicidal treatments to target mosquito breeding sites. These interventions are, however, weather-dependent.

“Despite our ongoing efforts, community participation remains the most powerful tool in this fight,” Saywack emphasised.

She urged residents to maintain proper environmental hygiene by disposing of garbage correctly, frequently cleaning their yards, turning over water-holding containers, and ensuring that drains and trenches are declogged. These measures are vital to disrupting the lifecycle of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the main carrier of the dengue virus.

Adding to the call for action, Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, outlined several personal protection strategies. These include the use of mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and applying insect repellent, especially during early morning and late afternoon when mosquito activity is highest.

Dr. Singh also issued a stern warning to residents about the potential severity of dengue. He urged individuals experiencing symptoms, particularly “alarm signs” such as vomiting or spitting blood, bleeding gums, blood in the urine or stool, and severe abdominal pain, to seek immediate medical care.

“Early diagnosis is critical in preventing complications. We have testing available at both the Suddie Public Hospital and the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity,” Dr. Singh noted.

He also reminded residents to keep doors open and food covered during fogging activities to maximise the effectiveness of the exercise while ensuring food safety.

“We need everyone to be safe. If you’re not feeling well, I urge you to get tested,” Dr. Singh said in closing.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation and are calling for full public co-operation to contain the outbreak, stressing that individual and collective responsibility will make the difference in the fight against dengue.