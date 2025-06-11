Because We Care…‘Mop-up’ period to be announced soon for parents who missed initial grant distribution

THE Ministry of Education has officially concluded the national distribution of the 2025 “Because We Care” Cash Grant and School Uniform and Supplies Grant.

According to information from the ministry, this year, over 205,000 students across the country benefitted from the initiative, which saw the disbursement of approximately $11.28 billion to parents and guardians.

Each child received a total of $55,000, a combined sum from the “Because We Care” and the School Uniform and Supplies Grants, reinforcing the Government of Guyana’s commitment to supporting families and ensuring that children are equipped to participate fully in their education.

The 2025 rollout saw distribution across all eleven education districts and Georgetown. Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), recorded the third-largest distribution total with over $1.53 billion disbursed to parents of 27,830 students, while Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) followed with $1.26 billion issued for 23,023 students.

Region 4C, East Coast of Demerara, also saw a significant share of the grant, with $1.23 billion given to support 22,465 students. In Region 4B, the East Bank of Demerara, 19,461 students benefitted from grants totaling $1.07 billion.

Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) received $797 million and $706 million respectively.

Other regions such as Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) received $638 million, $447 million, and $595 million, respectively.

Region Right (Potaro-Siparuni), with an enrolment of 4,373 students, received $240 million, while Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), saw $646 million disbursed to parents of 11,747 students.

Georgetown accounted for the highest single distribution total, with $2.1 billion reaching the parents of 38,284 students.

The Ministry of Education expressed sincere appreciation to regional education officers, district education officers, head teachers, teachers, and support staff across the country who worked diligently to ensure a smooth and successful grant distribution.

“Their efforts were instrumental in the efficient and timely rollout of this important national programme,” the ministry said.

The ministry acknowledged that some parents and guardians were unable to collect the grant during their scheduled distribution dates, so a mop-up period will be announced shortly to facilitate those who missed their original pick-up opportunity.

“The “Because We Care” cash grant is a direct investment in the future of Guyana’s children. It reflects the government’s continued commitment to equity in education and to reducing the financial burden on families, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. [We] remain committed to the success of this initiative and to the broader goal of delivering quality education to all,” the Education Ministry said.