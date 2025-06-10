Young people given real authority under President Ali

Dear Editor,

THE article published in Stabroek News on June 4, 2025, titled, “Civic engagement in young people,” misses a critical truth: Guyanese youth are not sitting on the sidelines waiting for symbolic roles they are already leading, influencing, and driving national development.

It is inaccurate and frankly unfair to suggest that youth involvement is merely performative. Under President Irfaan Ali’s leadership, young people have been given not just visibility, but real authority.

The Presidential Youth Advisory Council stands as clear evidence of this — a platform that ensures youth perspectives are not just heard, but acted upon.

This council brings together dynamic young leaders from all across Guyana, representing diverse backgrounds and professions. More than just an advisory group, it is a catalyst for youth-driven solutions to national challenges.

The results speak for themselves. Youth were instrumental in shaping Vision 2030, the country’s long-term development strategy. Their contributions, bold, innovative and practical are now central to policies on sustainability, education, entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.

Moreover, youth are not confined to boardrooms. They are on the ground working in partnership with ministries, leading community outreach and delivering critical services to their peers. They are not being spoken for, they are speaking for themselves, with confidence and clarity.

It’s time to acknowledge the reality: Guyana’s young people are not just participating in civic life, they are actively shaping it. To suggest otherwise does a disservice to their efforts and ignores the momentum they’ve already built.

Let’s give credit where it is due and continue to invest in the leadership of our nation’s future.

Sincerely,

Dharshinie Gokarran