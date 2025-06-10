Apprenticeships are delivering results: now is the time to expand

IN 2024, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) continued to fulfil its mandate of equipping Guyanese with market-ready skills through structured, high-quality apprenticeship programmes. A total of 250 apprentices were placed under the National Apprenticeship Programme at five master plants: GNIC, the Demerara Harbour Bridge, GUYSUCO, BOSAI Minerals, and Kwakwani Utilities Inc., spanning Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

During 2024, BIT proudly welcomed Kwakwani Utilities Inc as a new Master, joining the growing list of training providers committed to empowering youth and promoting economic development in their communities.

These apprentices received structured, competency-based training that included both on-the-job experience and off-the-job instruction, a dual system that continues to yield outstanding results.

Historically, all apprentices under BIT’s programmes have gained employment immediately after completing their training and this success is echoed internationally. Research by the European Commission has shown that 60 to 70 percent and up to 90 percent of apprentices secure employment immediately upon programme completion. Compared to youth with only school-based vocational training, apprentices are more likely to obtain better job matches, experience shorter unemployment periods and enjoy longer tenures in their first jobs.

Moreover, an ILO report covering Latin America and the Caribbean, confirms that most productivity growth differences among countries are not rooted in formal education, but rather in productive knowledge and skills learned on the job, a hallmark of quality apprenticeships. This concept of “learning by doing” or “know-how” is one of the most effective forms of workforce preparation.

BIT’s record reflects this. From 2009 to 2023, the board registered 1,028 apprentices, with 783 certified during the same period. Of those certified, 97% were male, and 26 females also successfully completed their training. While this data demonstrates BIT’s impact, it also highlights the need for more targeted strategies to improve female participation in apprenticeship opportunities.

Employers benefit significantly from this structured approach. Apprenticeships foster higher productivity, improve innovation and offer a cost-effective method of onboarding and training new talent. It is a win-win model that bridges education and employment, while supporting national development.

BIT remains committed to expanding access and impact. However, to scale the programme further, more companies must come on board as Masters. Businesses committed to quality, workforce development and nation-building are encouraged to partner with BIT.

Together, Guyana can strengthen its workforce and shape the next generation of skilled professionals. Apprenticeships work and the results speak for themselves.

Richard Maughn

Chief Executive Officer

Board of Industrial Training (BIT)