‘This is an investment in people’

–President Ali commissions new Diamond Regional Hospital

DESIGNED to meet international standards and outfitted with 24-hour emergency and laboratory services, the new Diamond Regional Hospital was on Sunday commissioned by President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of citizens, healthcare workers and other stakeholders, President Ali pointed out that the modern facility is among several massive investments that have been made to enhance the delivery of equitable healthcare across the country.

“This is no small investment. This is an investment not in walls and equipment. This is an investment in the people of Guyana, especially the people of the East Bank.

“This is an investment that will ensure our women and children, our elderly and our male folk all alike, have a level of treatment here that is not based on income, that is not based on your status, that is not based on where you’re from as level of service that is equivalent to any service you can pay for anywhere in Guyana,” he said adding:

The new hospital will see residents being able to access world-class health care with specialised services in internal medicine and surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics cardiology, mental health and psychology.

Featuring its own oxygen plant, water-filtration system, advanced diagnostics technology, 75 beds, three operating theatres and several intensive care units, the new hospital meets Chinese, British and American standards.

The facility also has wireless connectivity and advanced electronic systems, which aligns with the government’s vision to embrace a digital health care system.

“This investment brings to you quality service, efficient service, equitable service. This is an investment in the people of our country, an investment that will increase the life expectancy of the citizens of our country, an investment that will give you comfort in which you receive medical care, and we must not take these investments lightly.”

HUMAN CAPITAL

The Head of State keenly pointed out that the build out of this massive infrastructure is also backed by investments in human capital.

“The investment we are making is also equally matched with investment we are making in our nurses, in our human capital.”

The government, he pointed out, has trained thousands of healthcare professionals in every category over the past five years.

The aim is to ensure that the health sector has [a] motivated, skilled and competent workforce.

“We are adding technology to that workforce so we can build accountability in the system. We can build traceability in the system. We want our health care professionals to be supported with technology to make their jobs more efficient and the citizens of the country to be supported with technology to ensure great accountability and transparency in the delivery of service.”

Dr Ali further outlined the government’s digital health plan, including the electronic health record system, and the digitisation of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

There are also plans to make Guyana a major health hub, attracting private investment while ensuring equitable care for all Guyanese.

“We have a clearly defined strategy that will take us to 2030 and beyond, a strategy that would set our health sector as a global masterpiece, offering world-class services, but more importantly, a health sector that will also continue to incentivise private investment, because we want Guyana to be a major health hub.”

He added that healthcare must also be able to provide economic and investment opportunities while encouraging private sector investments.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony disclosed that the hospital employs 45 patient assistants, 50 nursing assistants, over 40 registered nurses, and nearly 70 physician staff and consultants.

“When we say that we’ll be delivering good quality care, we have the people who would be able to deliver that care in this hospital,” Dr Anthony said.

The Diamond Regional Hospital is the first of six new health facilities that will be commissioned in a wider programme that is being pursued by the Government of Guyana to improve health care.

Others are being built at Enmore, Lima Sands, Lethem, Bath, Number 75 Village and Kato.

The Diamond facility was constructed under a partnership with China’s Sinopharm International and CAMCE.