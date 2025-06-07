–President Ali says in Eid-ul-Adha message

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Islamic communities both in Guyana and the Diaspora, emphasising the profound significance of divine will in shaping human destiny.

In his message, President Ali urged reflection not only on individual intentions and efforts but also on the guiding hand of Allah in all aspects of life.

He highlighted that while humans are called to act with purpose, the ultimate course of their lives is shaped by divine wisdom, quoting the Holy Quran (81:29): “But you cannot will unless Allah wills – Lord of the Worlds”.

The President’s message underscored that surrendering to Allah is not an act of resignation but a transcendence of fear.

He referenced another Quranic verse (65:3): “And whoever puts their trust in Allah, then He alone is sufficient for them. Certainly Allah achieves His Will. Allah has already set a destiny for everything”.

In a world often seeking control and certainty, President Ali noted that true peace emanates from trusting in the divine, rather than possessing all the answers.

Drawing inspiration from the story of Ibrahim, President Ali explained that faith begins where certainty ends. He described faith as the force that propels individuals forward, fosters belief, and encourages trust even when faced with doubt or unclear paths.

This spirit of absolute trust, of moving forward despite uncertainty, encapsulates the true essence of Eid-ul-Adha.

The President encouraged celebrating the festival with gratitude, moving forward with intention, and resting in the assurance that what is destined will come to pass. He also wished for peace, contentment, and divine clarity for all, urging everyone to walk the path Allah has written for them with grace and light.