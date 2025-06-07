Kobras, Flames, Trojans and Jets set to battle in close out games

THE One Guyana Basketball Premier League is set to see heated action on Sunday evening as four team’s battle to advance in the quarter finals of the playoff segment at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The opening clash in the Harpy Eagle Conference will pit prospect Kobras against Block 22 Flames out of Linden in their deciding match of their 3-game first round series playoff.

The must-win game tips off at 19 hours as both teams have secured a win each.

Next up is a Jaguars conference match-up between the University of Guyana Trojans who finished third in the regular season and they are seeking to close out the series against Amelia Ward Jets.

UG Trojans won the opener with jets winning the second game in the series to draw the series 1-1.

In the deciding game the two teams will be hoping to bring out their A-game to eliminate the other for a chance to reach the quarter finals.

Meanwhile Undefeated Stabroek Eagles, Kwakwani Untouchables and Bounty Colts all won their first-round playoff series and advance to the quarter finals.

The league is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and National Sports Commission.

The League featured 22 teams evenly split in the Jaguars and Harpy Eagles conference drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars and the coveted trophy.