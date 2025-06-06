News Archives
Labour Ministry investigating workplace fatality at Guyana Manganese Inc
THE Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is currently conducting an investigation into a fatal workplace accident at Guyana Manganese Incorporated in Matthew’s Ridge, Region One.

 

According to a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 13:45hrs on Thursday, and resulted in the tragic death of Chinese national Mr. Siyuan Chen, an electrician employed at the facility.

 

“Preliminary findings indicate that Mr. Chen was monitoring the conveyor belt system in the wash plant when he became entangled in the machinery. The accident resulted in the loss of his right arm, and ultimately claimed his life.

 

“The ongoing investigation being conducted by Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer Mr. Chavez Daniels, along with Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Environmental Officer Mr. Sergio Phillander, aims to determine the root causes of the incident, and to develop recommendations to prevent similar accidents in the future,” the release said.

 

The Honourable Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton continues to be concerned about workplace accidents, and extends his sympathy to the relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.

