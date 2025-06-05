Promise Delivered: Housing Ministry exceeds first-term goal

– over 50,000 house lots distributed since 2020

THE dream of homeownership has long been a cherished goal for thousands of Guyanese families, and, today, that dream is increasingly becoming a reality. In what has been described as a historic milestone, the Government of Guyana has officially surpassed its ambitious target of allocating 50,000 house lots within its first term in office (2020–2025), bringing new hope and tangible change to citizens across the country.

The announcement came during a recent Dream Realised Housing Drive held in Region Six, where Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, confirmed the monumental achievement.

According to the Minister, the completion of that event pushed the total number of house lots allocated since August 2020 past the 50,000 mark—demonstrating what he called the Government’s “unwavering commitment” to its promises.

“This is a major milestone for us,” Minister Croal declared. “We’ve not only met but surpassed the target we set ourselves. This is a clear signal that we are delivering on our pledge to the people of Guyana.”

As of December 2024, the Ministry has distributed more than 41,000 residential and commercial house lots, constructed over 2,000 houses, processed more than 14,000 land titles and transports, and completed 31 kilometres of highway infrastructure. These achievements underscore a renewed national momentum in the housing sector—one that is transforming communities, empowering families, and rewriting personal histories.

VISION

During the presentation of Budget 2025, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, reflected on the evolution of the sector. He recalled that prior to 2015, Guyana’s housing programme was thriving with the development of new housing schemes in areas such as Eccles, Diamond, Anna Catherina, and La Parfaite Harmonie.

“The vision was to ensure every Guyanese family had the opportunity to own a home,” Dr. Singh said. However, he noted that this vision was disrupted between 2015 and 2020 when the APNU+AFC administration shifted focus away from strategic planning and infrastructure development, opting instead for a condominium-style approach that he said failed to deliver results.

Since returning to office, Dr. Singh said, the housing sector has experienced “an exciting rebirth,” marked by comprehensive planning, significant investment, and the revitalisation of the dream of homeownership.

With $78.5 billion spent on the housing sector in 2024 alone, the Government has now allocated a record $112.6 billion in Budget 2025 for the continued development of new and existing housing areas, including house lot allocations.

FROM WAITING TO BELONGING

Beyond the numbers and policy statements, the impact of the housing programme is best captured through the voices of those it has touched.

For Patrice Sudarsan, a mother of growing children, the allocation of a house lot marked a turning point. “Now that I have the land, I can go to the bank, secure my mortgage, and build my space for my kids,” she said with hope in her eyes.

Imelda John, a senior citizen who applied for land in 2017, expressed heartfelt gratitude. “Thanks to our President so much. Cause when he come, I receive it. And I’m thankful. So much.”

Tyrell An, another beneficiary who had applied since 2011, described the moment as deeply emotional. “It’s been a great feeling to know that we got through with our plot of land and we gon make use of it,” he said.

The transformation isn’t limited to coastal regions. In the hinterland, the Government’s housing programme is also making waves, bringing dignity and security to Indigenous and rural communities.

Gloria Augustus, a recipient under the Hinterland Housing Programme, shared how meaningful the initiative has been for her. “I didn’t have a house, and I thank God I get a nice house and I will try to care it,” she said, overwhelmed with gratitude.

Likewise, Brenda Welcome spoke about how the new home has changed her family’s life. “We used to live here and there but now we have our own home. I’m very happy. I can’t find the words, but deep down, I know I’m grateful.”

The Government’s housing strategy has proven to be more than an infrastructural project—it is a national movement focused on stability, growth, and equity. For many, these lots represent more than parcels of land—they symbolise hope, independence, and a new beginning.

As the nation looks ahead, the accomplishments thus far offer a powerful reminder of what is possible when policy meets purpose. With its housing promise fulfilled and new goals on the horizon, Guyana continues to build not just homes—but a stronger, more unified society.