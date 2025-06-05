Animal enclosures at Georgetown Zoo undergo upgrades with MODEC support

MODEC Guyana has announced a new partnership with the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) to support the rehabilitation of two animal enclosures at the Zoological Park in Georgetown, strengthening national efforts in wildlife conservation and public education.

The project, valued at GYD $4.5 million, underscores MODEC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the PAC’s mission to improve protected spaces for both animals and visitors. The first phase of the initiative is already complete, with upgrades to the enclosure housing black caimans, spectacled caimans, and giant river turtles. Work on the second enclosure—designated for macaws, powis, agouti, spix’s guan, and a tiger heron—is expected to begin shortly.

“We are proud to partner with the Protected Areas Commission to rehabilitate two animal enclosures at the Zoological Park,” said Rafael Fumis, Country Manager of MODEC Guyana. “This vital initiative underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement in Guyana. By enhancing key institutions that promote conservation, education, and the appreciation of wildlife, we aim to make a meaningful impact.”

Chairman of the PAC, Mr. Robert Persaud, expressed appreciation for the partnership, stating that the improvements not only ensure the well-being of the Zoo’s wildlife but also enhance the overall visitor experience. “The renovation of these animal enclosures is an important step toward the wider rehabilitation of the Zoological Park. We welcome MODEC’s support and look forward to continued collaboration,” Persaud said.

The project forms part of the broader Zoo Rehabilitation Project and aligns with MODEC’s global sustainability efforts to invest in the communities where it operates.

The PAC manages Guyana’s National Protected Areas System, working to conserve biodiversity, promote sustainable use of natural resources, and foster environmental education. The Zoological Park is a key part of this mission, playing an essential role in conservation awareness and wildlife care. Learn more at www.pac.gov.gy.

Founded in Japan, MODEC is a global leader in floating offshore solutions for the oil and gas industry, with over 55 years of experience and operations in more than 15 countries. The company has delivered more than 50 floating production units worldwide and remains committed to fostering local expertise, building partnerships, and supporting sustainable development.