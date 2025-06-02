‘People are seeing the changes’

– Jagdeo says as PPP/C’s support continues to grow with endorsements from opposition, civil society figures

THE People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is experiencing a surge in support from former opposition figures and civil society members who are backing President Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term, citing national progress, inclusive governance and a clear development vision.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, while speaking at a recent press conference, credited the party’s track record over the past five years for attracting new endorsements, even from former critics and longtime political opponents.

“They see the changes under the PPP. They see that we are a party welcoming to people, regardless of their former political views; that we are a diverse party, ethnically diverse, religiously diverse, with a gender-diverse party, and they like what they see,” he stated.

Dr. Jagdeo revealed that the PPP has been receiving widespread support from individuals formerly aligned with the main opposition parties like the Alliance for Change (AFC) and the People’s National Congress (PNC), many of whom have expressed deep disillusionment with their parties’ internal management and leadership direction.

“I’ve met with a ton of people from their camp, who are totally dissatisfied with the leadership in both parties, AFC and the PNC. They don’t see any future in those parties for themselves. In fact, they don’t believe those parties are capable of managing their own affairs; internal affairs, much less that of the country,” Jagdeo said.

The General Secretary credited the PPP’s inclusive and forward-thinking governance as a key reason for the recent wave of endorsements. He said the party’s embrace of diversity, ethnicity, religious and gender has resonated with citizens across Guyana.

Among other drivers, he pointed to the PPP/C’s track record over the past five years, highlighting policy areas that have drawn praise even from former critics.

“They also see our laid-out plans for the future. The digital society, financial literacy, financial sophistication, more land to the small farmers, to the smaller miners, changing the taxation system.

“Supporting education, fully investing in a massive way in education, healthcare, safety. They like what they see on infrastructure development, the sports quality, and they’re coming to us.”

He added: “People who stood on the platform and were critical of us in the past have now changed their views of the PPP, because they see we work for Guyana and we have the laid-out plans.

Among the most high-profile endorsements in the past week was that of Region Four Chairman and longtime PNC member, Daniel Seeram.

In a public Facebook post, Seeram expressed his support for President Ali and Vice-President Jagdeo, stating, “After fruitful discussions and careful considerations on matters of national and regional development, I am pleased to endorse President Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo for a second term to lead the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Leader Lenox Shuman also threw his support behind the PPP/C, praising what he described as its “visionary, dynamic, and innovative leadership”.

In contrasting the record of the APNU+AFC with the PPP/C’s tenure, Shuman remarked that the difference was “chalk and cheese”.

Additionally, businessman Shazaam Ally of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) has announced he has officially joined the PPP/C and will be actively supporting the party’s 2025 campaign.

TCI leader and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Asha Kissoon has also thrown her unequivocal support behind the ruling PPP/C.

“This decision comes after deep reflection on the path our country is taking, and the kind of leadership that is needed to secure a brighter future for all Guyanese,” Dr. Kissoon said.

She was not hesitant in her support, noting that the government is not just all talk and no action, but over the past five years, they have expanded job creation, infrastructure, healthcare and youth development.

Dr. Kissoon further noted that the governing PPP/C’s commitments made in their 2020 Manifesto have been substantially fulfilled.

“I am proud to join the PPP/C, because they have not only promised progress; they have delivered it. The commitments made in their 2020 Manifesto have been substantially fulfilled. From job creation and infrastructure [sic] expansion to health-care improvements and youth development, the PPP/C government has honoured the promises it made to the people,” she said.

Jagdeo pointed to several pillars of the government’s agenda that have attracted attention across the political spectrum, including digital transformation, financial inclusion, tax reform, education, health care, infrastructure, agriculture, and youth development.

“Even people who once stood on the platform and criticised us have now changed their view. They see we are working for Guyana,” he added.

Guyanese are set to head to the polls on September 1, 2025 for General and Regional Elections.