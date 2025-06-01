20,000 acres of new farmland, storage, drying facilities for Region Two

–to support the expansion of agriculture, boost farmers’ income

PRESIDENT Irfaan Ali has announced that 20,000 acres of land will be made available in three agricultural clusters across Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam), providing new opportunities and resources for rice farmers, cash crop growers, and fisherfolk. The President made this announcement during a public meeting held at the Anna Regina Secondary School auditorium on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, President Ali emphasised that his government is actively working on a series of forward-looking policies and initiatives to strengthen Guyana’s agriculture sector.

“In Essequibo, land ownership remains a major issue, with over 1,000 farmers currently renting land,” he stated. “The government will open 20,000 acres of new land in three clusters. We will make the capital investment to develop the land, provide seed paddy, and eliminate the need for farmers to rent.”

Each cluster, according to the President, will be equipped with machinery, including a tractor and a combine harvester. These will be managed co-operatively by the farmers, who will share responsibility for the equipment and work together to reduce input costs.

“Farmers who own 30 acres or less will also be given the option to choose between receiving cash or fertiliser,” the President added. “You have a government that stands with you through good times and bad. See the opportunity in agriculture.”

Modern Facilities and Support Services

To support post-harvest needs, President Ali announced that two modern drying and storage facilities will soon be constructed in Region Two.

“In two weeks, tenders will be out for the construction of these facilities,” he said. “This increase in capacity will address drying and storage needs in a significant way,” he added.

On the matter of extension services, the President said the government is working to make support available 24/7 through the creation of a central control centre. This hub will help educate and guide cash crop farmers and support a sustainable agricultural system. Extension officers will also operate from small container offices stationed across the region, increasing access to technical support.

For medium-scale farmers, President Ali advised that one acre in every ten should be dedicated to a high-value crop, adding that the government is prepared to support these initiatives to increase value-added production.

He further stated, “The government will co-invest to meet all fertiliser needs. We can even blend fertiliser based on specific crop requirements to satisfy our agricultural demands.”

Addressing challenges in transportation and market volatility, President Ali announced plans for a price stabilisation buffer fund, developed in collaboration with millers.

“We will create a payment system with a buffer to protect against price drops in the rice market. The aim is to have price predictability and help reduce transportation costs,” he said.

“If we tell you we’re going to do it, we will do it. Leading a country isn’t about open promises—it’s about understanding fiscal policies, hard work, and experience.”

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, echoed the President’s remarks and emphasised that the agriculture sector has seen significant transformation since the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) returned to office.

He recalled that two years ago, the region experienced a decline in rice prices. “At that time, farmers were earning the lowest prices for paddy. We made a commitment, held discussions with millers, and negotiated better rates,” the minister said.

Thanks to government intervention, prices stabilised. This year, the government has provided direct support, subsidising $300 per bag of paddy sold to millers. Over 70,000 bags were purchased through the Guyana Rice Development Board during this crop.

Minister Mustapha also highlighted the transformation of the cash crop sector with improved drainage and irrigation in Pomeroon. “We recognise that Essequibo and Pomeroon are excellent areas for cash crops, and we will continue to support those efforts,” he stated.

All landing sites for fisherfolk, he added, have been upgraded, and fertiliser distribution programs are ongoing. “Out of 186 countries, Guyana is emerging as a leader in agriculture,” Mustapha concluded.

Farmers Express Gratitude, Call for More Support

During the engagement, several farmers raised concerns about the lack of storage facilities, to which President Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to building them soon.

Farmer Kaydar Persaud expressed appreciation: “Since the PPP returned to office, prices have gone up. We are thankful. The $300 per bag of paddy brought hope. What we really need now is more land and better prices.”

Farmers also expressed thanks to the government for purchasing paddy during the current crop and for reducing ferry transportation fees—measures they said significantly eased their burdens.

“We are thankful for your visit and we are happy with everything the government is doing, and this is very caring”, farmer Dyal Narine said.