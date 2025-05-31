Improved internet speeds, network security, decreased bandwidth costs

–among benefits to be derived from Guyana’s first Internet Exchange Point (IXP)

GUYANA’S first Internet Exchange Point (GYIXP) was launched on Friday, aimed at bringing improved internet speeds, along with stronger network security and reliability, and decreased bandwidth costs.

The launch of the IXP, a collaborative effort between the Office of the Prime Minister, National Data Management Authority (NDMA) and the University of Guyana, took place at the Prime Minister’s office and was hailed as a crucial step in Guyana’s digital transformation.

An IXP is a physical location where different internet service providers (ISPs) and other network operators come together to exchange internet traffic. Such a facility allows local internet exchange for ISPs to be interconnected, thus facilitating access to local online content without routing same internationally.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips stated, “By facilitating the interconnection of the networks of our local internet service providers, GYIXP is expected to tangibly improve network performance, security, resiliency, and costs…and most importantly, lower the barriers not just to connectivity, but to meaningful connectivity.”

The Prime Minister underscored that the IXP also brings economic and entrepreneurial benefits: “Nationally, an IXP has the potential to revolutionise the national digital landscape and can exponentially increase internet-based entrepreneurship and national development opportunities – including domestic content production.”

Phillips went on to note that this comes as part of the government’s broader national ICT agenda.

He reiterated that in 2020, the PPP/C committed to developing infrastructure and promoting the use of ICTs across Guyana to secure a prosperous future, and thus far, it has delivered and even exceeded the promise.

National ICT Advisor, Darryl Akeung said that Guyana’s first IXP is currently housed at the University of Guyana and its members include E-Networks, One Communication Guyana and the National Data Management Authority, and noted that a management committee will govern the GYIXP.

Additionally, the advisor stated that this is a non-profit undertaking that has been years in the making, with the University of Guyana providing the necessary accommodation while the dedicated bandwidth is being provided free of charge by the NDMA.

“I’m proud to announce that the Guyana IXP is fully equipped and the routing of local traffic has begun in May 2025. This is a significant accomplishment, made possible by the Office of the Prime Minister, University of Guyana, the NDMA, E-Networks and One Communication,” Akeung said.

Additionally, PM Phillips explained that while there are more than 1,500 IXPs active globally, fewer than 120 are located in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He said, “Before now, if you made a call across one network to another, it had to be routed through Miami and back to Guyana; now the routing is being done in Guyana.”

As such, Phillips pointed out that GYIXP represents a strategic step toward securing Guyana’s digital sovereignty by reducing reliance on international links and preserving the ability to maintain access to local services and businesses.

He praised the collaborative efforts that brought the GYIXP to life, noting: “This is made possible not only through the Government of Guyana’s efforts, but also those of the University of Guyana in providing a neutral space to house GYIXP, and the internet service providers who support and participate in this initiative. Your efforts are to be applauded, and your contributions to Guyana’s development are much appreciated.”

Further to this, the Prime Minister highlighted that GYIXP aligns with regional and international frameworks such as the CARICOM Single ICT Space, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean’s Digital Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.