President Ali outlines comprehensive vision for Guyana’s agricultural future

-modern storage and drying facilities, integrated farming, special funding among plans

DURING an engagement with cash-crop farmers, rice farmers, sugar workers and fisherfolk, President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday emphasised that his government has a strategic and well-structured plan in place.

“In every [one] of these categories we have a clearly defined plan as to what we want to achieve,” he told the large gathering at the Albion Sports Complex, later highlighting the administration’s focused approach to agriculture and related industries.

Looking toward the future, President Ali addressed the perception surrounding the rice industry, pushing back against narratives from the previous administration. He was clear in asserting that his government has never considered rice merely a private business. Rather, he encouraged Guyanese to evaluate the underlying values that guide his administration’s decisions.

He asked the public to reflect on leadership and accountability, posing the questions: “Who can you trust to do what they promised to do? Who will take responsibility?”

President Ali emphasised that despite the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, his government remains committed to confronting and resolving issues rather than avoiding them.

“We do not shy away from issues, but rather, take responsibility and address these issues,” he said.

Among the key issues the President discussed was the reduction of input costs, including the cost of fuel, drainage, irrigation, and land preparation.

He noted a major fiscal initiative by the government, stating, “Government in the last five years has collected zero tax on fuel.”

He also laid out plans to modernise rice production through the reduction of spoilage. This would be achieved by investing in advanced drying and storage facilities, which would enable farmers to store their paddy for longer periods without the risk of infestation.

Productivity improvements are a critical part of the government’s agricultural strategy. President Ali proposed integrating high-value crops into existing farms.

“It’s important to look at a system of integrated farms, meaning for every 10 acres, we use one acre of high, valuable commodity, thus reducing the risk and diversify.” he explained.

The President further detailed the government’s plans to co-invest in modern storage and drying facilities, increased crop yields, and provide the technology and support needed to start integrated farms.

To further support agricultural development, President Ali revealed plans to establish a Special Development Fund. This fund would allow the government to invest directly with farmers, reduce interest rates, and expand the fiscal and taxation framework to mitigate risks in the sector.

He stressed the government’s commitment to transformation through innovation and infrastructure, as he pointed to the importance of expanding market access.

“How do we ensure that we build markets and create greater value for the rice that we will produce here?” he asked before pointing to market penetration and infrastructural development as critical next steps.

This includes the continuation of the opening of new lands for agriculture, increasing resources for drainage and irrigation, and supporting farmers in land preparation. One approach being considered is enabling access to agricultural machinery through farmer groups.

Addressing the needs of cash-crop farmers, President Ali highlighted the importance of distributing high-quality seeds and fertiliser.

He emphasised the need for cold-storage facilities to extend the shelf life of produce and make it viable for export, particularly to Caribbean markets.

He also spoke of looking at new legislative support to boost local produce visibility. “We have to bring specific legislation that mandates supermarkets operating in Guyana to carry special shelves with agricultural produce and other agro-processing produce here in Guyana,” he stated.

With these strategies, President Ali reiterated his government’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a modern, integrated, and sustainable sector that not only supports farmers, but continues to contribute significantly to national development.

Meanwhile, in a new announcement, Ali said farmers with 30 acres and below now have the option of receiving the cash value for the fertiliser which government is distributing per acre. Additionally, farmers with half acre will receive a full bag.

He noted that it was farmers from Regions Six and Two who pitched him the idea.

With 3,000 cash-crop farmers in the region, President Ali stated that this is one proposal that is before the government for consideration and implementation.

He also made a commitment to look at the sustainability of the industry and create mechanisms whereby farmers will have fewer delays in receiving their payments.