Gov’t committed to sugar industry, exploring income diversification with sugar workers – President Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday at Albion once again reaffirmed his government’s steadfast commitment to revitalising and expanding the sugar industry in Guyana.

Addressing sugar workers at the Albion Estate, President Ali said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) stands by its word and will continue to deliver on its promises.

“One thing is for sure; when the PPP/C commit to the people, they see it through,” he declared. “If we tell you that we will invest to keep sugar and expand sugar, we will keep sugar and expand sugar.”

His visit to Region Six was part of a broader effort to engage directly with sugar workers, listen to their ideas and discuss the way forward for the sugar industry.

President Ali expressed his interest in fostering collaboration and innovation within the sector, with a focus on improving livelihoods and enhancing value creation.

He stated that he wanted to meet with workers not only to hear their concerns, but also to understand how the government can continue to improve the industry and “create value for the sugar workers and the sugar industry itself.”

A key theme during the engagement was income diversification for sugar workers.

The President said this is an area that must be examined carefully. “How do we diversify your income base?” he asked, highlighting the need for strategic planning to improve the economic resilience of sugar workers.

“We are now looking at the sectors itself and how we can work to improve,” President Ali added.

He further revealed that among the ongoing discussions is the concept of promoting greater ownership within the industry. He acknowledged the challenges posed by a labour shortage, but said the government is actively moving toward mechanisation.

An innovative proposal was then introduced involving worker participation in this process. President Ali spoke about workers coming together and the government outsourcing the planting and reaping of the cane to them, allowing for the use of both manual and mechanised labour.”

According to the President, such an approach would likely enhance productivity, allowing the crop to be harvested faster and more efficiently, with increased resource utilisation.

President Ali also outlined additional opportunities within the broader ecosystem of the sugar industry. He emphasised the need to get workers more involved in other operational areas, such as canal cleaning, drainage, and irrigation.

“We also have to look at other areas in terms of the whole ecosystem of the sugar onsite—how we get you more involved in the cleaning of the canal, the drainage and irrigation and the diversification that is taking place,” he added.

He pointed to new possibilities in agriculture, noting that technology-driven farming could be introduced to the backlands where sugar workers operate.

The President stressed the importance of helping workers expand their income base and providing them with more opportunities. He questioned how government can help farmers or work with them to expand their income base.

In concluding his remarks, President Ali underscored the significance of future planning and joint investments between government and workers. He expressed confidence that such partnerships could significantly improve financial stability for families in the industry.

“It is important to look ahead to the things that can be done and worked on together with government and workers co-investing…so that we can build stronger income base so that we can support more disposal [sic] income coming to your pockets,” he said.

SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENTS

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, in his address to the sugar workers emphasised their critical role in the industry and the government’s ongoing commitment to revitalising the sector through substantial investments.

He stated that the government remains focused on modernising Guyana’s sugar industry with a clear strategy to improve efficiency and output.

Minister Mustapha pointed to the significant steps being taken to mechanise operations across the sugar estates, noting that progress is well underway. “GuySuCo has so far mechanised 40 per cent of the industry,” he said, highlighting the shift towards greater efficiency and sustainability in production processes.

He also spoke of the strides made in employment restoration. More than 2,000 workers have been re-employed as part of the broader effort to rebuild the industry and provide economic opportunities to those communities historically dependent on sugar.

This re-employment comes alongside what he described as tremendous investment in the sugar industry, signalling the administration’s dedication to restoring GuySuCo’s viability and competitiveness.

Despite these efforts, Minister Mustapha acknowledged the ongoing challenge of low production levels and later expressed his optimism about ongoing improvements across the estates.

“More generally, we are improving the factories, we are trying to improve the infrastructure in the estates, we are procuring the machinery…” he said, outlining the government’s multi-pronged approach to revitalising the sector.

These investments and developments, he noted, are not just about boosting production, but also about ensuring long-term sustainability for the industry and continuing to improve the livelihoods of those who depend on it.

He added that the government remains committed to turning the tide for sugar, with a forward-looking approach that integrates technology, infrastructural upgrades, and workforce support.

Thursday’s engagement reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s sugar industry remains viable, productive, and inclusive—positioning it as a pillar for both economic development and community empowerment.