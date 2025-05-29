Elections 2025: Jagdeo hopeful ‘good sense will prevail’ among political parties

– urges acceptance of democratic process, rejection of divisive rhetoric

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has expressed hope that all political parties will embrace a transparent and democratic electoral process ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Jagdeo said he is optimistic that “good sense will prevail” and that the parties, including the main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) will participate in a mature and responsible manner.

“If they support democracy, they will support an open, transparent process,” Jagdeo said, pointing out that the government has already invited international observers to monitor the elections.

Jagdeo used the opportunity to call on the opposition to move away from what he described as a history of unfounded claims and election-related controversies.

He noted that this is an opportunity for the PNC and AFC to “shake the stigma” of rigged elections associated with them—both historically and during the last general elections in 2020.

He criticised recent statements by opposition leaders suggesting that Venezuelan migrants would be allowed to vote, calling such claims baseless and irresponsible.

“You remember when the media asked Norton about evidence of Venezuelans registering. He didn’t have a shred of evidence…Not even one name,” Jagdeo said.

He also took aim at AFC leader Nigel Hughes for repeating similar allegations, accusing both parties of resorting to scare tactics rather than facing the electorate with concrete policies.

“These are senseless excuses… They need to grow up,” Jagdeo said.

He added that if the opposition loses in a free and fair election, they should be mature enough to accept the results without undermining the democratic process.

Jagdeo further stressed that any future collaboration between political parties must be grounded in respect for democracy and inclusive governance.

“I’ve laid out some of the prerequisites,” he said.

“One is an acceptance that democracy and respect for the vote, for every citizen of this country, is crucial. The second is a policy that doesn’t see people by race but sees them as Guyanese.”