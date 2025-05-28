YBG Linden schools regional basketball competition …Kwakwani Secondary captures regional title

KWAKWANIi Secondary continued to show their basketball prowess as they outclassed Mackenzie High to clinch the Youth Basketball Guyana’s Linden school’s regional basketball competition at the YMCA Court in Retrieve Linden on Monday.

The final saw Kwakwani Secondary beating Mackenzie High 34-15.

Simeon Sinclair put in an awesome performance as he dropped 13 points coupled with five rebounds for the eventual winners.

His teammate Kendrick Seaforth was not too far off the mark at the rim as he also finished with eight points, five rebounds with Tahir Conway also recording six points and six rebounds for the win.

Mackenzie had six points each from Isaiah Cameron and Shaquan Messiah in the loss.

Apart from the winner’s trophy, Kwakwani also carted off $50,000 dollars for the school, compliments of KFC.

Mackenzie settled for the second-place trophy and $25,000 dollars.

Simeon Sinclair was named MVP and received a trophy and basketball for his effort.

The one-day tournament featured four schools in the under 16 division – Kwakwani Secondary, Mackenzie High, Harmony Secondary, and Linden Foundation.

Earlier in the day, the preliminary round saw Kwakwani Secondary trouncing Mackenzie High 43-24 with Sinclair at the helm scoring 16 points.

Harmony Secondary also beat a shorthanded Linden Foundation while the third contest saw Mackenzie High edging Harmony Secondary 18-15.

The regionals serve as the qualifying tournament for the National school Basketball Festival (NSBF) which will be played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from June 29 to July 6th.

The tournament is sponsored by KFC Guyana, Edward B. Beharry Ltd, G-Boats Inc. and the National Sports Commission.