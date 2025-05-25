Posturing is important

THE government and people of Guyana have stood strongly on business over the past few years in response to the threats to their sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the moment, the mood of the people is one brimming with patriotism in support of every action that this PPP/C Government has taken so far in response to Venezuela’s threat to Guyana. Even the regional and international communities are standing with Guyana in stark protest of the perceived ‘planned escalation’ of the border controversy by Venezuela.

Today, Venezuela has the choice and chance to show respect for international law and convention. It must act responsibly and deliberately. The world is watching Venezuela to see what the Nicolás Maduro Administration will do, if anything at all.

Guyana is quiet and respectful but in no way weak. It is not allowing Venezuela to be given a reason to act. It is not giving Venezuela any justification to illegally annexe Guyana’s Essequibo region. It knows too well that it must be responsible in word and deed.

It is prepared for any eventualities that may arise today. The Guyana Defence Force is tasked with ensuring Guyana’s territorial sovereignty is protected. Experience in foreign affairs has demonstrated to Guyana, given its size and strength, that diplomacy and its strategic alliances are Guyana’s strongest bet for its security.

After all, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has not mixed or minced words in stating the government’s unwavering position on the border issue. While asserting Guyana’s longstanding peaceful posture, President Ali sternly warned that any attempts to violate its territorial sovereignty would not be tolerated.

In a Department of Public Information article, the President said, “We love you, the people of Venezuela, as our neighbours…But do not make the mistake to cross the fence”.

Finally, President Ali is on the right side of history. Guyana is standing strong and united. Guyana is demonstrating maturity and sense. It will not be provoked to act prematurely. Posturing is important.

