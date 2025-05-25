India sends delegations abroad to reinforce zero tolerance against terrorism

– Guyana among the list of countries to be visited

INDIA has announced that two additional all-party parliamentary delegations have departed from New Delhi as part of India’s international outreach to promote its firm stance of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a statement issued on Facebook by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the delegations will travel to a combined total of nine countries across the Middle East, the Americas, and the Caribbean, engaging with international counterparts on strategic matters, with counter-terrorism high on the agenda.

Group I, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda, is scheduled to visit Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria. The group will meet with regional leaders to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and fostering co-operation in addressing global security challenges.

Group II, headed by Indian National Congress (INC) MP Shashi Tharoor, will visit the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. This group will carry India’s strong anti-terrorism message to Western Hemisphere nations, while also reinforcing diplomatic and economic engagement.

The MEA’s initiative reflects India’s commitment to fostering global partnerships against terrorism and enhancing its role as a responsible global actor in international peace and security efforts.