59 years as a sovereign nation: ExxonMobil’s continued support for Guyana’s development

THURSDAY, May 26, 1966, is etched in memory as a pivotal date in Guyana’s history. It signifies the moment the nation broke free from colonial domination and embarked on its journey as an independent state. The road to freedom was extensive and arduous, yet the determined struggle established the groundwork for the Guyana we recognise today — a nation characterised by its pride, diversity, and resilience.

Almost sixty years later, Guyana emerges as a growing power, influenced by the resilience and spirit of its citizens. What was once an area defined by muddy roads and scarce infrastructure is now transforming with modern highways, significant developments, and enhanced opportunities throughout its 83,000 square miles.

In May 2015, Guyana’s path of development underwent a significant change following the discovery of some 11 billion barrels of commercially viable oil in the Stabroek Block offshore. This find was made by ExxonMobil Guyana along with its partners, Hess and CNOOC. As a result of this new wealth, Guyana transitioned from being a largely unnoticed nation to an oil-producing powerhouse now acknowledged globally.

With Guyana’s rapid expansion and growing interest from international investors, ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners have become vital players in the country’s development, supporting more than just the oil and gas industry.

Through the Greater Guyana Initiative — a US$100 million investment focused on education and training, economic development, and health — the consortium is helping to lay the foundation for long-term growth. Since its launch, the GGI has rolled out projects across all regions of Guyana, helping several organisations tackle real community challenges.

Cohesion was key during Guyana’s fight for independence, and it still plays a major role today. Cricket remains one of the things that keeps us connected, and ExxonMobil Guyana continues to support this by backing the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the newly launched Global Super League.

The company also sponsors other major events that bring people together and help boost tourism. One such event is the Genesis weekend, held annually around Independence. It draws people from around the world — not only to celebrate Guyana’s hard-won freedom, but to experience everything this country has to offer. It’s a full showcase of what it means to be Guyanese.

The people of Guyana demonstrate resilience, innovative thinking, and a talent for maximising limited resources. Despite our accomplishments, it is reasonable to assert that we have only begun to tap into our true potential. As we mark yet another year of independence, we should cherish this milestone, as often we only recognise the importance of an experience once it has turned into a memory.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.