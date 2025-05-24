–President Ali affirms, tells Venezuelans to respect Guyana’s sovereignty

GUYANA boasts a peaceful people, but this must never be mistaken for weakness, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has affirmed in the wake of mounting aggression from Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro regime.

“We are a peaceful people, but we are not weak. We are strong, united, and resolute in defending every inch of our homeland,” President Ali said during his remarks at a ceremony to mark the commissioning of a water treatment plant at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

The President’s firm stance comes days before Venezuela’s planned elections on Sunday, May 25, 2025, during which the Bolivarian Republic has threatened to illegally elect a governor and legislative council for Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Although the government has affirmed that there have been no physical activities or indications of a planned election by Venezuela in Guyana’s territory, President Ali has emphasised that authorities are committed to ensuring that the nation’s sovereignty is preserved and protected at all cost.

Ahead of the planned illegal elections by Venezuela, the Guyanese Head of State urged Venezuelans to respect Guyana’s sovereignty and “enjoy the luxury of your own borders”.

“I speak directly to the people of Venezuela: You are our neighbours, and we extend love and respect to you. But do not make the grave mistake of crossing the fence [as part of the illegal process],” President Ali said, noting that while Venezuelans are welcome to visit within the bounds of the law, they must respect Guyana’s territorial integrity.

The Head of State further implored Venezuelans not to dishonour Guyana’s sovereignty, and encouraged continued peaceful coexistence between the two nations. Guyanese, he said, continue to stand firmly together against Venezuela’s actions.

On May 1, 2025, the ICJ ordered the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to refrain from holding or preparing for any elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region, pending a final ruling on the ongoing border controversy.

The decision came in response to a request by Guyana following Venezuela’s January 2025 announcement of plans to elect a governor and legislative council for what it claims to be the “Guayana Esequiba State”.

In its ruling, the World Court reaffirmed the provisional measures granted on December 1, 2023, and introduced a new, binding directive.

The court in its December 1, 2023 order, stated: “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute for which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

The new measure explicitly states that, pending a final decision, Venezuela “shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control.”