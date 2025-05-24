Brazilian man charged over $17M gold smuggling bust in Mahdia

OSMIL DaSilva, a Brazilian national, was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts following a major intelligence-driven operation in Mahdia that uncovered a suspected gold-smuggling network.

DaSilva, a 36-year-old shop owner of Filhao Shop at Lot 111 Mile, Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), was arrested during Wednesday’s operation carried out by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force.

The sting led to the seizure of 43.8655 ounces of raw gold, documents, mining equipment, and more than $17 million in cash.

He appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, where he was charged with unlawful possession of gold, contrary to the Guyana Gold Board Act Chapter 66:01.

The charge specifically stated that DaSilva was not a producer, as defined under Section 2 of the Act at the time of the alleged offence. With the aid of a Portuguese interpreter, DaSilva pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, told the court that the charge came as a surprise, and that her client is a licensed operator under the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

“I’m puzzled as to why this is the charge he is facing,” Rahamat submitted.

She explained that DaSilva operates a legitimate business, Filhao Shop, and emphasised his clean criminal record, strong community ties, and role as a father of two.

“He has every intention of clearing his name,” she added.

Attorney-at-Law Aquella Best is also representing DaSilva in the matter.

Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, representing SOCU, did not object to bail, but requested that conditions be attached. He noted that the offence carries a fine of $75,000.

Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $75,000, clarifying that bail cannot exceed the prescribed penalty. The case was transferred to the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court, and is set for report and statements on June 25, 2025.

According to Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, Head of SOCU, officers successfully intercepted an alleged illegal gold-smuggling operation before the gold could be transported across the border.

The Unit stated that this operation is part of ongoing efforts by Law Enforcement to combat the illicit gold trade, and protect Guyana’s mineral resources.

“The outcome of yesterday’s operation reinforces the seriousness with which national security agencies are responding to illegal mining and smuggling activities. This incident also adds to a growing list of cases involving Brazilian nationals operating unlawfully within Guyana’s gold-mining regions,” SOCU stated in a release issued on Thursday.

SOCU reminded that in March 2025, two Brazilian nationals were arrested in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) during an operation that led to the seizure of a large quantity of gold, and over $26 million in cash.

In a separate operation in April 2025, the Unit recalled that two more Brazilian national, along with a Cuban and a Guyanese, were taken into custody after authorities confiscated more than $30 million in gold, and $31 million in cash.

The law enforcement agency emphasised that increasing frequency of these incidents has raised serious concerns about the scale and organisation of transnational gold- smuggling networks operating within Guyana’s borders.

The Government of Guyana has revealed plans to implement stricter penalties and sanctions for individuals found smuggling significant quantities of gold.