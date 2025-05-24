18,000 Essequibo Coast residents benefit from treated water

–with commissioning of $1.18B Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday, officially commissioned the state-of-the-art Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (WTP), a crucial project valued at $1.18 billion.

Located in Red Village, this facility marks a transformative development for the Essequibo Coast, aimed at ensuring clean, treated water reaches over 18,000 residents across more than two dozen communities.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader national strategy to modernise public infrastructure, improve quality of life, and ensure equitable access to essential services.

“We are building a country where geography no longer defines development,” President Ali said.

In his keynote address, he emphasised the administration’s unwavering commitment to uplifting every household through strategic investments in public services.

“The government believes in its people, and an investment in water is an investment in the dignity of the people,” the President stated.

Reflecting on the past, President Ali noted that many residents once had to fetch water from creeks. The government, he said, has long recognised that access to clean water is not a luxury, but a fundamental human right.

“We are not content with just giving you water with pressure, but water that meets standards — drinkable water — and we are investing to make this happen,” he declared.

President Ali announced that more than $2.5 billion has already been invested to improve water access nationwide, directly benefiting over 25,000 residents.

The Onderneeming facility alone, supported by the drilling of two new wells costing $125 million, is a significant component of this national push.

Looking forward, the President revealed plans to drill new wells at Maria’s Delight and other areas where water quality remains poor.

“Clean water is a lifelong commitment in the government’s policy agenda. Our love is not opportunistic. Our labour has never been opportunistic. We came to you in the good times and the tough times — side by side, every single day. That is our mantra as the People’s Progressive Party,” Dr. Ali affirmed.

TECHNOLOGICAL AND SOCIAL MILESTONE

The Onderneeming WTP, constructed by Toshiba Water Solutions Inc., is capable of treating 10 million litres of water per day (MLD). It includes 35 kilometers of newly laid transmission mains and serves residents of Supenaam, Good Hope, Spring Garden, Good Intent, Aurora, Makeshift, Dryshore/Warousie, Hibernia, Fairfield, Vilvorden, Middlesex, Huis T’Dieren, Pomona, Riverstown, Airy Hall, Adventure, Onderneeming, Red Village, Suddie, Maria’s Lodge, Johanna Cecilia, Land of Plenty, Three Friends, Columbia, and Affiance.

“This plant is a symbol of people’s power,” Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh said.

He added: “GWI is standing tall today because Region Two is developing, and that development belongs to every corner.”

He noted that too many communities in Region Two had lived without access to treated water, and the completion of the WTP addresses a long-standing request from residents.

“You will get a high level of pressure — this is only possible through the vision of Dr. Irfaan Ali,” he added, noting: “In 2022, Dr. Ali’s vision was to provide treated water.”

Baksh also revealed that a total of $65 billion has been invested in the national water sector, and the Onderneeming facility will serve the expanding housing sector in the area. The region has now achieved 87 per cent coverage of treated water.

Baksh emphasised that the new WTP is designed to remain operational even during power outages, ensuring continuous water supply regardless of disruptions.

Raj Kushwaha, President of the Caribbean Region for Toshiba Water Solutions America Inc., said it was an honour to dedicate the facility to the people of Essequibo.

He extended his gratitude to the Government of Guyana for entrusting his team with both design and construction of the plant.

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva praised the PPP government for ensuring the region’s residents receive quality water, and noted that a similar facility will be constructed in Maria’s Delight.

Chairman of the GWI Board of Directors, Ramesh Dookhoo, hailed the commissioning as a “monumental milestone” in the development of the Essequibo Coast.

“This is strategic development, and it reflects GWI’s commitment to ensuring that water is a right for all,” he said.

“This commissioning is about sound management, and now 18,000 residents will be served,” he said.

Beneficiaries were very thankful for the water and thanked the government for the investment.

“We no longer have to suffer from low water pressure thanks to PPP Government” resident Margret said.