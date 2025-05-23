Significant strides made in hinterland education system – President Ali

-says 83 per cent of teachers ‘fully’ trained compared to less than 43 per cent in 2020

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has highlighted the significant strides in education development across Guyana’s hinterland regions, emphasising a transformative journey that has empowered local communities.

He made this known while addressing the National Toshaos Council Conference earlier this week, during which he noted that over 83 per cent of teachers across hinterland regions have been trained.

“As of December 2024, 83 per cent of all teachers across Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine were fully trained, a significant increase from less than 43 per cent in 2020,” President Ali said, underscoring the role of teacher training and capacity building.

With this, he also highlighted that there has been a surge in new recruits, with more than a 31 per cent increase in trained teachers joining hinterland communities.

To this end, he stated that the number of hinterland teachers currently stands at 2,435, most of whom he notes come directly from their own villages and communities.

President Ali credited these achievements to governmental facilitation, noting, “We are happy that as a government, we are able to facilitate such a massive transformation, but at the end of the day, it is your accomplishments.”

President Ali further encouraged communities to celebrate these accomplishments and acknowledge their role in the journey towards educational empowerment.

He further added, “We must remember who facilitated the transformation; we must remember who we can trust to continue such transformation.”

Meanwhile, turning attention to student-transportation enhancement, the president pointed out the government’s commitment to this.

“We handed over nearly 100 transport facilities directly to villages to ensure children can reach school,” he affirmed.

This, he said, is outside of the transportation allowances and the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, which was reinstated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration when they took office in 2020.

Further, he said, there are high attendance records in schools across the hinterland.

This, he noted, has been part of the government’s ongoing thrust to ensure there is complete access to all levels of education in hinterland communities, along with other moves such as the construction of schools in communities.