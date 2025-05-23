Gov’t acceded to every request from Younge family – Jagdeo

THE Government of Guyana has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in the Adriana Younge case, with PPP General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo stating that the administration has fully supported the family’s requests throughout the investigation.

Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Dr. Jagdeo made it clear that the police remain the appropriate authority to provide official updates on the case.

“It’s best if the update comes from the police. When the politician speaks about this, they say, why aren’t the police giving the update? I think the update should come from the police themselves,” he said while responding to questions surrounding an update on the investigations.

Jagdeo acknowledged that investigations have been ongoing and extensive, involving multiple interviews. However, he criticised what he described as misinformation being circulated by some individuals.

The PPP General Secretary also questioned the credibility of commentary from the opposition on the matter.

Dr. Jagdeo stressed that despite political efforts to distort the facts, the government has acted in good faith throughout the process.

“The president, we have gone overboard in meeting the requests of the family, especially at the beginning there. We’ve criticised the police for how it acted in misleading statements from the government by the police. We have publicly been critical of them.”

He added: “Secondly, we acceded to the family’s request to bring in own pathologies, which they did. We hired two other pathologists to come in to work along with their pathologists. They got their family doctor, their family lawyer, several other people to witness it.”

Adriana was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel. She had visited the hotel the previous day with family members.

Adriana, a pupil of the Parika Salem Primary School, had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and was eagerly awaiting her results, which are scheduled for release in June.

Following the discovery of her body at the hotel, the building was set afire before being looted. The home of the hotel’s proprietor was also torched. Adriana’s death had sparked fiery protests across the country.

Three internationally respected forensic pathologists unanimously concluded that the child died by drowning. Samples from her body were sent for testing at both Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States of America (USA).

Her family maintains that while the autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death, it did not determine the manner of death—leaving open the possibility of murder by forced drowning. The family suspects foul play. Adriana is yet to be buried.