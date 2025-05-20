Man,58, dies after jet ski collision at Splashmin’s Fun Park

Police are investigating the death of 58-year-old Joseph Sahadeo, who lost his life following a jet ski collision on Sunday afternoon at Splashmin’s Fun Park and Village.

According to a police release issued on Tuesday, the incident occurred around 13:00 hrs on May 18, 2025. Sahadeo, of 167 Grant Ville Park, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, had travelled to the popular recreational site with his wife Goumattie Singh, daughter Padmini Sahadeo, and other relatives.

The family had taken two jet skis with them, which were placed into the water upon arrival. Police said Sahadeo mounted one of the jet skis, while his daughter and her friend were on the other.

“It is alleged that the now deceased collided with the Jet Ski Padmini was on and hit his head,” the report stated.

He subsequently fell into the water and was quickly rescued by family and friends.

Sahadeo was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. Police noted that “visible injuries were seen to the head and face” of the deceased.

The body was later transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it remains awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.