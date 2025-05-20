Beharry family contributes to ‘Project Cricket Gear’

CONNECTICUT, USA based Guyanese, Renick Beharry and family are the latest to lend their support to Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana,” the joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

The family has donated cash to purchase gear needed by young cricketers. According to Renwick Beharry, he is impressed with the initiative and is pleased to be part of it.

The initiative continues to strive to make every community a safer and better place and is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $610,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, 35 pairs of cricket shoes, 39 pairs of batting pads, 48 cricket bats, 42 pairs of batting gloves, 29 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, 14 gear bags, 13 bat rubbers, eight helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, one pair of inners, 16 boxes and four of white cricket balls, 13 boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and 28 footballs

To date, 98 players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, eight gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 35 bats, four boxes, six helmets, 36 pairs of cricket shoes, 21 pairs of batting pads, 25 thigh pads, one bat grip, 38 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicket-keeping pads and four pairs of wicket-keeping gloves with one pair of inners.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.