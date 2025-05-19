Giant Guyana flag to soar over NYC in historic Independence flyover

See the full statement from the Consulate General of Guyana in New York

In observance of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary, the Consulate General of Guyana in New York and the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations will jointly host a series of celebratory events, culminating in a historic aerial flyover above New York City.

These commemorations aim to bring together Guyanese nationals, members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Guyana, and the wider public in recognition of the nation’s independence and global contributions.

Accordingly, the following events are scheduled:

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 at 6:00 p.m. – RECEPTION

At the Jamaica Centre for Arts and Learning, 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11432

Friday, 23 May 2025 at 12:00 p.m. – FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

At Bowling Green Square in Lower Manhattan (Broadway & Whitehall Street).

Monday, 26 May 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – AERIAL FLYOVER

In a powerful display of patriotism, a ceremonial aerial flyover, displaying a giant National Flag of Guyana will take place across key areas of New York City.

The flight path will include:

A twin pass along the southern coastline of Long Island, beginning at Long Beach and continuing westward over Coney Island, visible to residents and beachgoers in the area;

Two consecutive northbound passes over the Hudson River, offering views from both the New York side (from The Battery up to the George Washington Bridge) and the New Jersey side (from Fort Lee down to Liberty State Park);

An extensive aerial display above Brooklyn.

This symbolic flyover will mark the first time an aerial salute of this magnitude is executed in celebration of Guyana’s independence in the diaspora. It is intended as a unifying moment for Guyanese nationals abroad, a tribute to their resilience, and a visual reminder of the nation’s enduring journey since achieving independence in 1966.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the scheduled events and to view the flyover from public parks, waterfronts, and open locations along the above-stated flight path.