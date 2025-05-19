Banks DIH records $3.8B after-tax profit

For half year ending March 2025

BANKS DIH Limited has reported an after-tax profit of $3.844 billion for the six-month period ending March 31, 2025, marking a 7.6 per cent increase as compared to the same period in 2024.

This is according to the chairman’s report for the time frame in which it was noted that the 7.6 per cent after-tax profit compared to last year shows an increase of $271 million.

However, before tax profits for the same period was noted as $6.617 billion showing a 9.1 per cent increase as compared to 2024.

Chairman, Clifford Reis, in the report, noted that during the first half of the year, the group experienced production limitations due to supply chain issues in relation to critical spares.

The report added, “However, we were able to overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever because of your continued support and belief in our vision.”

Highlighting some successes, the report indicated that Banks DIH launched its 25-year-old Caribbean finest rum and Minute Maid coolers and further saw the re-introduction of Tastee Snacks along with its ‘Back to school’ biscuits.

In 2025, the group’s operations, according to the report, continue to be shaped by global economic headwinds as volatile energy prices and ongoing geopolitical changes have resulted in complex supply chain operations.

Further to this, it was noted that the escalating tariffs could impact the export markets and increase input costs.

“Notwithstanding these obstacles, the group stands ready to rise above them through strategic procurement activities, effective cost control and a strengthened human capital base. We are confident that we will achieve improved financial results in the second half of the financial year,” the report added.