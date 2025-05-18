News Archives
The King’s Hotel and Residences
The King’s Hotel and Residences located at the corners of Waterloo and Quamina Streets in Georgetown, is a nine-storey luxury hotel which features 25 one-bedroom suites, each with a kitchen and living room, 40 deluxe rooms, and the Bistro Sky Bar and Steakhouse.

This investment, along with the countless other major private sector projects across the country, is a strong testament to investor confidence in Guyana’s economy and the stable, favourable investment climate we have created (President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s official Facebook page)

