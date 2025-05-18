Magistrate signals tougher action as Brutus’ wife remains abroad

–amidst ongoing money laundering case

THE prolonged absence of Adonika Aulder, who is jointly charged with her husband, former Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, in a major money laundering case, drew sharp criticism from both the prosecution and the bench during a Friday hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Aulder, 26, who was granted court permission in December 2024 to travel to the United States for medical reasons linked to her pregnancy, has yet to return to the jurisdiction five months later.

Despite assurances that she would be back after giving birth in March 2025, she has instead participated in proceedings virtually, citing continued delays, first due to pregnancy complications and now to the ongoing process of acquiring a US passport for her newborn.

Prosecutor David Brathwaite told Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty that the State is “very much concerned” about Aulder’s continued absence from the jurisdiction.

“Today [Friday] is the 16th [of May]—it is approximately five months that the co-accused has not returned to the jurisdiction. This is in direct breach of the court’s direction and the leniency of this court, madam,” Brathwaite said to Magistrate McGusty.

He noted that Aulder faces two indictable counts of money laundering and emphasised that her physical presence is essential for the proceedings to move forward.

“As far as the prosecution is aware, the matters cannot proceed in the absence of Aulder,” the prosecutor said.

This prompted Brathwaite to inquire about the court’s stance on Aulder’s continued absence.

Aulder, appearing virtually, explained that her baby’s passport application was still being processed and that she had no option but to wait for it to be mailed.

She said: “The last time I checked, the passport was still being processed. So, I’ll give it the six weeks and see if it will reach the home or if I’ll have to check back.”

Aulder maintained that the document must be mailed to her, as there is no option for in-person collection.

The prosecutor argued that the delay in passport processing was unusually long under normal circumstances. He requested that the breach be formally noted by the court.

Attorney Brathwaite said: “I just want the court to make a note that Miss Aulder is in breach in excess of five months. I know that she has a peculiar condition. In light of the charges against the accused person, the prosecution would like to know what measures would be taken in the event Miss Aulder does not return.”

Magistrate McGusty, while agreeing to allow the full six-week extension previously granted, warned that the court would not tolerate indefinite delays.

“I did mention there was another option, and I was begged not to consider that option. I really hope I don’t have to. But if I have to, I will,” she said pointedly.

In addition to Aulder’s absence, the court also heard complaints from Brutus, 45, about the prosecution’s failure to disclose key documents — most notably the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Welfare Fund book — despite the charges being filed since November 2024.

Brutus, an attorney-at-law, argued that without it, his legal team could not prepare an adequate defence. Prosecutor Brathwaite responded that while all available statements had been disclosed, the Welfare Fund book was not in the prosecution’s possession.

Magistrate McGusty clarified that if the prosecution does not possess a document, it falls to the defence to obtain and present it independently.

The matter has been adjourned to July 2, 2025, at 11:00 hrs for case management and written submissions on the mode of trial.

The prosecution is seeking for the matters to proceed indictably, which could initiate a paper committal process under the Criminal Law Procedure (Paper Committals) Act, set to take effect on June 1, 2025.

Brutus is currently facing over 200 criminal charges in relation to financial misconduct involving more than $800 million. Brutus and his co-accused—including his wife, Police Sergeant Kevin George, and businessman Asif Zafarally—are facing serious allegations, including money laundering, which, if proven, could result in lengthy prison sentences and substantial fines.

Prosecutors alleged Brutus used his position as acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) to divert public funds into questionable projects, with a significant portion allegedly redirected for personal gain.

Police said investigations revealed that Brutus and his wife acquired substantial funds through unlawful means, which they then attempted to disguise in multiple bank accounts.

Of this amount, $300 million is associated with properties and other assets belonging to Brutus and his wife. The remaining $500 million has been frozen in several bank accounts belonging to Brutus, his wife, their businesses, and their four-year-old son.

Charges were recommended for the accused persons by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions following an extensive probe by Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Brutus has maintained his innocence, asserting that the charges are fabricated. He has maintained that the money in question represented his savings accumulated over the years, as well as wedding and holiday gifts from family and friends.

Brutus has been released on bail amounting to over $16 million, while his co-accused have also posted substantial cash bail. As part of their bail conditions, they are required to report to the police regularly and surrender their passports to the court.

Brutus was dismissed from the GPF by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in February 2025, marking the end of his more than 25 years of service.