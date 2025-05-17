Police responds to statement from lawyer representing Adriana Younge’s family

See below for the full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force wishes to respond to the misleading statement published by attorney at law, Dexter Todd, in a press release alleging that the father of Adriana Younge was not contacted by the police to give a statement.

The Guyana Police Force categorically asserts that this statement is wholly and deliberately untrue, as Police records reveal that several requests and attempts were made to accommodate the grieving father of Adriana Younge to give a statement.

Mr. Subrian Younge, the father, was first directly approached on April 24th, 2025 at the Double Day Hotel, by the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in Regional Police Division #3 and invited to visit the station the same day to give a statement to the police but this was not done.

Thereafter, records reveal that the Officer again on May 1st, 2025, via phone call spoke to Attorney Daren Wade in relation to having the relatives of Adriana Younge, particularly her father and mother, to visit the station to give statements but on this occasion, they said they would come after the funeral.

Further attempts were made on May 8th and 9th, 2025, when the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department of Regional Division #3, via phone call, spoke with Dexter Todd in relation to having the relatives give statements however, other relatives except the father of Adriana Younge showed up.

This was strange since during these conversations with the attorney, Todd told the officer that he understood that calling for justice was one thing but that the relatives had a responsibility to come in to the police to give statements.

Additionally, on May 16th, 2025, the officer, via phone call again spoke with Dexter Todd in relation to having the father of Adriana visit the station to give a statement. On this occasion, the officer was told by the attorney that he would get back to him so no date or time was set when the father would be available to give a statement to the police.

Further, at the appropriate time, the GPF will respond seriatim to the barrage of blatant misrepresentations of the facts by Todd as to what exactly was said during the meeting between himself, the bereaved family members of the deceased, and the distinguished RCMP (retired) Major Crimes Investigator.

This raises significant questions regarding the attorney’s integrity and motives for inaccurately reporting to the public the facts in this highly sensitive matter.

Moreover, Todd has conveniently omitted in his press release that he had expressed tremendous confidence in the investigative capabilities of Mr. Leonard McCoshen.

His exact words to the independent investigator are, “Your input and recommendation can assist greatly in this matter.”

Finally, the GPF remains committed to a thorough, impartial, and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Adriana Younge.