Defending Guyana is a patriotic duty, not a political tool

–President Ali says; maintains everything will be done to ensure nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity remain intact

–warns of legal consequences for those who participate in Bolivarian Republic’s illegal activities

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has issued a firm declaration that the defence of Guyana is not optional or politically driven, but a national duty and an expression of the highest form of patriotism.

His statement, made via Facebook on Friday, comes amidst increasing border tension with Venezuela and recent attacks on Guyana Defence Force (GDF) troops.

“The defence of Guyana is a patriotic responsibility; not an option for patriots, a convenience, or political tool. It is a duty; a national honour, and the highest level of dignity for any citizen,” President Ali stated.

The President also condemned what he called Venezuela’s “parade of arrogance and consistent disregard for international law”, asserting that such behaviour has no place in a democratic and peaceful region.

His comments come on the heels of a series of armed attacks by Venezuelan civilians against GDF patrols in the Cuyuni River area between Eteringbang and Makapa.

Although no injuries were reported, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan described the incidents as serious, and warned of escalating threats linked to Venezuela’s planned May 25, 2025 elections, which aim to unlawfully install a governor in Guyana’s Essequibo Region.

President Ali affirmed Guyana’s commitment to defending its territorial integrity, noting: “Make no mistake, the Government and People of Guyana, along with our unshakable international partners, will do everything to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country remain intact.”

In a direct message to Venezuelan nationals residing here in Guyana, the President warned that any involvement in Venezuela’s illegal electoral activities aimed at asserting control over Essequibo will have consequences.

He said: “We expect you to follow the Rule of Law of our country and not be part of Venezuela’s rogue behaviour. Failure to do so will have legal consequences.”

President Ali concluded his address with an appeal to all Guyanese, saying: “To Guyanese living on our border locations and every other citizen, fly the Golden Arrowhead high in celebration of our heritage in this 83,000 square-miles that belongs to all of us.”

Brigadier Khan had reinforced this position during a press briefing on Thursday, when he confirmed three separate attacks by armed civilians on the Venezuelan side of the border between May 13 and 15, 2025.

GDF patrols were shot at while navigating riverine routes near the western border. Troops returned fire in all cases and completed their missions without casualties.

“Our conduct is to patrol by foot and boat, ensuring that we define our border, and ensure that no one is illegally coming across, especially on the border with Venezuela. Moving forward, the Guyana Defence Force will remain vigilant, and will continue to patrol the Cuyuni River,” Brigadier Khan emphasised, noting: “Our soldiers are always equipped when they conduct patrols.”

He’d also issued a stern warning to any Guyanese who may consider participating in the illegal May 25, 2025 elections, describing such involvement as a “serious offence” and a “passive coup”.

“Anyone found participating in those elections will be arrested [and jailed],” Khan said, adding that Venezuelans residing in Guyana will be deported if found to be involved.

He used the opportunity to remind his audience that it is the duty of every citizen to play a vital role in the defence of the nation, and urged the public to continue sharing relevant information with the GDF to support its operations and maintain national security.

On May 1, 2025, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to refrain from holding or preparing for any elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region, pending a final ruling on the ongoing border controversy.

In its ruling, the World Court reaffirmed the provisional measures granted on December 1, 2023, and introduced a new, binding directive.

The new measures explicitly state that, pending a final decision, Venezuela “shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers, and over which it exercises control.”

This directive was adopted by 12 to three votes by the judges of the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Court, in its December 1, 2023 Order, stated: “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute for which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate of extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Guyana maintains that the 1899 Arbitral Award is valid and legally binding, definitively establishing the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

The country has formally requested the ICJ to issue a final and binding judgement affirming this position.