GDF troops come under attack during patrols along Cuyuni River

…No ranks injured during incidents

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has confirmed that its troops came under attack during three separate incidents while conducting riverine patrols along the Cuyuni River within the past 24 hours.

The attacks were launched by armed men in civilian clothing stationed on the Venezuelan shore between Eteringbang and Makapa.

In a statement released early Thursday morning at 12:20 a.m., the GDF said the aggressors targeted its patrols from across the border but reassured the public that all soldiers “executed a measured response.”.

No ranks were injured during any of the incidents.

“The Force remains resolute in its mission to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens. It will continue to respond to acts of aggression along the Guyana-Venezuela border and will maintain regular patrols along the Cuyuni River,” the statement read.

A map provided by the military highlights the patrol area and the proximity of the attacks to Venezuelan territory, underscoring ongoing tensions amid Venezuela’s unlawful territorial claims to Guyana’s Essequibo region.

“The public is assured that the Guyana Defence Force is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s borders and maintain peace and security within our beloved country,” the release said.