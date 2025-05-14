Trinidad and Tobago: Massy records $365M profit

MASSY Holdings Ltd reported an after-tax profit of $365 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, prompting a 125% increase in its interim dividend to shareholders.

Massy recorded a 20% increase in after-tax profit over the corresponding period last year.

“We continue to make steady progress, with third-party revenue rising to $7.9 billion, an increase of $297 million or 4% over the prior year. Profit Before Tax (from continuing operations) grew by $78 million or 16% to $556.7 million, and cash generated from operations rose sharply by 80%, reaching $745 million—all signs that we continue to be more efficient and disciplined in how we manage our business and capital,” Massy’s chairman Robert Riley stated.

“Importantly, these results come even as we cycle out the one-off impacts from the prior year, providing a clearer view of the strength of our core operations,” Riley stated.

In the first quarter, Massy announced the introduction of quarterly dividend payments.

“I’m pleased to share that the board has approved a Q2 dividend of 3.54 cents per share, marking our second consecutive quarterly payment. With identical Q1 and Q2 2025 dividends, we’ve achieved a half-year total of 7.08 cents, representing a 125% increase over the 2024 interim dividend of 3.15 cents. Looking at our five-year trend, dividends have consistently increased from 2.50 cents in 2020, reflecting our sustained financial strength and shareholder-focused approach,” Riley said,

According to Massy its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) also saw healthy growth of 12%, reaching $929 million.

This it said highlighted enhanced profitability and effective cost management initiatives.

“The strong financial performance has allowed the Massy Group to maintain its focus on key strategic areas. We continue to target growth opportunities in stable markets while enhancing our digital capabilities to better serve customers. Our operational improvements leverage technology to increase efficiency and maintain competitive pricing. Team development remains a priority, with ongoing investments in training and leadership programmes that align with our values and support both business success and local talent development. Our commitment to transparent investor communication remains steadfast,” Massy stated.

Massy said with a “solid financial foundation and well-performing businesses”, it is well-positioned to capitalise on future opportunities while continuing to support the communities where it operates.

“The growth we achieve today is designed to benefit families for years to come, with our strategic focus on stable markets and sustainable business practices ensuring that the value we create endures. From grandparents to grandchildren, we believe that Massy’s commitment to long-term performance makes us a cornerstone of intergenerational wealth planning, providing families with the stability and returns needed to secure their financial futures together,” it stated. (Trinidad Express)