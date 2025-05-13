‘The scorecard will speak for itself’ -Minister Croal

AS Guyana experiences one of its most rapid phases of national transformation, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, says the government remains deliberate in responding to the country’s evolving needs, particularly in the areas of housing and water access.

Speaking during an update on sectoral progress, Minister Croal reflected on the journey thus far, noting that housing applications have ballooned from 17,000 to approximately 60,000 in just a few years. Despite this surge in demand, he proudly announced that the government has already allocated over 47,000 house lots—putting them within reach of their ambitious target of distributing 50,000 lots within their first five-year term.

“We’re on track. Our aim has always been 10,000 allocations per year, and this year will see the highest number of housing allocations ever,” Minister Croal declared.

He explained that the government’s strategy has focused heavily on short-term interventions to address urgent needs, while simultaneously planning for the long-term development of communities and national infrastructure.

“As our country evolves—in terms of usage, population lifestyle, and growth concentration—we must adapt,” he said. “Our goal is not just to meet today’s needs, but to prepare for a Guyana that is ready to stand among developed nations.”

The minister acknowledged the criticisms that occasionally surface on social media and elsewhere, but cautioned the public not to overlook the broader picture of development.

“Sometimes, a single pothole makes headlines, and it may seem as though nothing is being done,” Croal noted. “But when you step back and look at the transformation across every sector—health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, sport—it’s undeniable that progress is being made.”

Minister Croal urged citizens to reflect on the government’s accomplishments as the country approaches the next general elections, asserting that the results of the administration’s stewardship will be visible and measurable.

“When our stewardship comes later this year to be judged by the electorate, the scorecard will speak for itself,” he concluded.

The housing sector, along with critical services such as water supply, remains central to the government’s push for inclusive and sustainable development as Guyana continues to be modernised.