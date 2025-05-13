GECOM begins training of temporary election staff

–urges prospective applicants to access, revise manuals available on its website

IN compliance with new statutory requirements that were introduced in December 2022, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has posted, on its website, the revised manuals for General and Regional Elections titled (i) Official Manual for Returning Officers, Supernumerary Returning Officers and Other Election Officials, and (ii) Official Manual for Presiding Officers and Other Polling Day Officials.

According to a press release, these manuals were prepared by the secretariat of GECOM in accordance with the relevant legal provisions, and with input from the parliamentary political parties with whom the manuals were shared for scrutiny and feedback.

“Both manuals were used for the training of management staff for the upcoming elections. In fact, the manuals were provided beforehand via email to all persons who applied for appointment as temporary management staff for the upcoming elections,” GECOM said.

With regards to training of polling day staff to fill the positions of Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, Poll Clerks, and Ballot Clerks for the upcoming elections, which is currently underway, applicants were urged to access and study the official manual for Presiding Officers and other polling day officials which is available at https://www.gecom.org.gy/public/home/resource_hub.

The Commission also encouraged all stakeholders to access the manuals from the training resource hub to familiarise themselves with the legal and procedural requirements for the conduct of General and Regional Elections.