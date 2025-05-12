The Younge family needs to stop

WHAT the Younge family has said over the weekend is absurd, and the Guyanese people must not accept it. The more you examine the over-bearing attitude of the family, the more your suspicion grows.

Let us quote what the lawyer for the family said and as you read, please note that the lawyer, Dexter Todd is relaying to the public what the family has declared about the autopsy and on reading this, tell me if you do not think that the Younge family may have questioned the integrity, credibility and professionalism of three top-class pathologists including their own choice of pathologist.

Here is Todd: “There’s been a number of things that have led the family to believe that there exists a possibility that people can somehow be infiltrated through various pressures and, you know, some people talked about whether the pathologist did the autopsy under form of fear, you know, there was chaos outside the GPHC, did that affect their thoroughness?”

After reading this absurdity (I make no apology for the use of that word) should this nation not tell the Younge family member to stop it?

First, what does the family mean by infiltration? That is silly. To infiltrate the operation of the autopsy, all three doctors have to conspire and the local family doctor too who witnessed the post-mortem.

Let us leave out the family lawyer, Darren Wade; he was not operating on the table. It means that four doctors colluded. The Guyanese people must not accept this nonsense.

Secondly, if the family is saying because of the crowds in the hospital, the pathologists were fearful so they came up with a wrong finding but if they were fearful, why the examination could not have been death other than by drowning?

The more one analyses this position of the Younge family, the more one sees political conspiracy at work and the three pathologists should protect their integrity by taking legal action against those spewing absurdity.

Let’s move on to more unacceptable positions of the family. Their attitude is that the Canadian detective is retired so he is not accountable because he is not working for the Canadian Government. Can the family tell us who will Dr. Hubert Daisley be accountable to since the family has selected him.

Mr. Todd said that there has been contact with the Caribbean Associations of Medical Councils for Dr.Daisley to come to Guyana. Confusion is raining down here. Could that organisation take it upon itself to ask Dr. Daisley to examine an autopsy finding? Can that entity do that without an input from Guyana’s Medical Council? But more pertinently, what role is there for the Caribbean entity in the context that the Younge death is a police matter that involves the Guyanese state’s right to decide who it invites to do an autopsy?

But more importantly, why should the state accept Daisley’s findings if he is not under the employment of the Caribbean Association of Medical Councils? And would the family accept two choices of the state to work alongside Dr. Daisley? Importantly, should Dr. Daisley be working alone? If yes, is that acceptable to the state?

Let’s return to accountability. What makes the Younge family think that the FBI, Scotland Yard, and the RCMP in Canada are going to put their credibility at stake when they officially send down a forensic expert only for his findings to be rejected by the Younge family as with the findings of the three talented pathologists.

Think of the implications for those three security organisations within the respective countries and the world. One of them sends down an expert representing his employer, in this case either the government of the US, the UK or Canada to investigate a child’s death.

The conclusion is rejected by the family with claims of bias, incomplete work and lack of professionalism. That is bound to have repercussions within the organisation that undertook the task. The particular investigator may be looked down upon by his colleagues. In the case of the three pathologists, this is what may be happening. I repeat – those three men should take legal action right away.

The more we examine the state of mind of the Younge family, the more there is the feeling that there is a hidden agenda that for this columnist may not be so hidden. The way out of this case is for the Guyana Government to accede to an international investigation with a legal document which the Younge parents must be compelled to sign in which they agree to the findings. Nothing less should be acceptable to the Guyana Government.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.