Unity Beach undergoing massive upgrades

-workers, residents welcome initiative; call for security, daily maintenance to protect the new facilities

WORKERS involved in the enhancement of Unity Beach, along with the residents of the community, have applauded the Government of Guyana and First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, for recognising the need for safe public spaces for families to relax and enjoy.

During a visit to the area on Wednesday, the Guyana Chronicle spoke with several labourers, foremen, and contractors, who lauded the massive investment by the government in the community as well as the region.

They also expressed gratitude to the Guyanese government for the opportunity to acquire work through the project.

Al Allen, one of the main workers building the structures on the beach said, “This is a beautiful recreation area that is being built here for us all to come and relax with our families. I like that this area has two sets of washrooms, a large beach space for the children to play, and, of course, the benabs and seating arrangement is really a nice move by the government.”

Allen expressed his appreciation for the beautification of the beach, noting that he and his fellow workers are grateful for the opportunity to showcase their skills and secure employment through such initiatives.

He explained, “Not because we are not working in an office doesn’t mean that we are not smart, and I would like to personally thank President Ali, the First Lady, and the government for trusting us and our skills to do jobs like these. I would also like to say how grateful we all are that we can gain employment and take care of our families through these projects.”

Also speaking with the Guyana Chronicle were two additional labourers, Jerome and Paul (only names given). They shared similar sentiments to Allen’s, noting that they are pleased to know that they are working in an area that will bring people of all walks of life together.

Paul mentioned that although he is not a member of the Unity community, he plans to bring his family to the beach once it is completed and teach his children to play games such as saul out dog and the bone, hopscotch, and other games from his childhood.

He also noted that the completed beach area will serve as the perfect distraction for children since they will be encouraged to step away from their devices and embrace the simplicity of life.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh, an elderly gentleman from the community, told the Guyana Chronicle that although the initiative is commendable and the people from the village and surrounding communities welcome it, he is recommending that the government hire people to ensure daily maintenance and security of the area.

According to him, “I see the First Lady and the government are investing millions of dollars in these projects, and that is a wonderful thing for us, but it is sad to see the way most of these places are left after people use them. My children would take me to relax at the seawall area in Kington and sometimes behind the Marriott Hotel with them.

“We have to do better as a people. The fines for littering need to be stricter. It is unfair for other people to clean up other people’s mess.”

Additionally, Mr. Singh and the on-site workers emphasised the importance of having security personnel at Unity Beach, as well as other recreational parks and facilities, to prevent vandalism.

Singh explained, “It doesn’t make sense for us to create these beautiful spaces and then allow people to vandalise them. It is sad to see that this country is being developed at a rapid pace, but the reality is some people are stuck in their destructive ways. Some individuals are not willing to change even when asked nicely, so the law must be enforced. That is the only way for some to change and do what is right.”

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works and the First Lady, continues their beautification initiatives, which aim to transform public spaces into vibrant areas for recreation, relaxation, and family enjoyment. They are all dedicated to creating a clean, safe, and accessible environment for all individuals in Guyana.