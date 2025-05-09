News Archives
Squatters relocated to Plantation Success to soon sign land-ownership documents
Relocated squatters will soon be signing the Agreements of Sale for the land they now occupy at Plantation Success (Photos: MoHW/Facebook)
RESIDENTS who were previously allocated residential lots in the new Plantation Success Housing Development, including relocated squatters, will soon be able to begin the process of obtaining ownership documents.

Housing and Water Minister, the Hon Collin Croal, made this announcement during a community meeting with residents on Wednesday. He stated that the signing of Agreements of Sale for the area will begin in two weeks.

The minister also addressed concerns from residents regarding the trucks passing through the community to access work sites.

He informed them about measures that will be implemented by the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force, including designated routes for trucks to follow and enforced speed limits.

Also present at the meeting was the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who pledged support from his agency in addressing the residents’ concerns.

Residents have called on the government to intervene, as they have been experiencing disruptions in their daily activities due to ongoing infrastructure projects in their communities.

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has committed to holding contractors accountable and ensuring relief for the residents. (MoHW)

