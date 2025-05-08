News Archives
Trio remanded for murder of man at Yarrowkabra
Carlton Sampson
THE three men accused of the September 2024 murder of Aubrey Richardson were, on Tuesday, remanded to prison after they appeared in court to answer the charge.

Dwayne Winter

According to a press release from the Guyana Police Force, the murder occurred at Yarrowkabra, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Initial reports stated that Richardson, of Kuru Kururu, Linden Soesdyke Highway, was shot during a robbery at a well-known shop in Yarrowkabra.

Brutus Taylor

The three accused, 19-year-old Carlton Antwan Sampson called “Skeng” or “Cartoon” of Circuitville Soesdyke Highway; 26-year-old Dwayne Neil Winter called “Drizzle” of Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara; and 36-year-old Brutus Taylor of 16th Avenue Diamond, East Bank

Demerara appeared at the Friendship Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to them.
The men were not required to plea, and were subsequently remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned until May 30, 2025.

 

