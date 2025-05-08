The PPP: History’s most miraculous machine

I DID three columns over the past three years on Henry Jeffrey’s description of the PPP as history’s most invincible organisation. This invincibility took the form of an article Jeffrey wrote two years ago in which he described in detail how the PPP perpetuated widespread fraud in the 2020 election to make it win the election.

Up to this day, people would bring up the asininity of Jeffrey with me. I remember a man and his wife met me on the seawall and what the lady said and the look on her face had me in uncontrollable laughter.

She spoke in a drooling tone and it was funny to hear. Referring to my column, she said: “Freddie weh Granja de deh when the PPP de rigging the election according to Jeffrey. De man had to be in a coma to allow dat.”

What followed had me in stitches. She went on: “Well de PPP rigged de election in front of Ramjattan because he was drunk at the time”

The lady put it over facetiously, but Henry Jeffrey will forever remain a figure of comedy over his take on the 2020 election.

I repeat the percentage of rigging that Jeffrey said the PPP carried out in the 2020 election in nine of the 10 Regions. R is for Region: R1-34.6%; R2- 74.8%; R3- 67.9 %; R4- 55.4%; R5- 50.5%; R6- 77.4%; R7- 70.50%; R9- 53.7%; R10- 17%.

Can you imagine an opposition party was able to dominate the election machinery completely while the incumbent party simply watched hopelessly?

Only two sets of persons would believe what Jeffrey wrote. One is hopeless idiots, worse than certified morons, and the other is clinically tested mental patients. But one thing is certain, if you believe Jeffrey then you have to concede that the PPP is a supernatural machine that can do anything it wishes to do.

We move on to Nigel Hughes. He rejects a group of forensic investors coming to investigate the death of Adriana Younge from the Regional Security System because they are not to be trusted because of their supposed biased work in investigating the homicide of the two Henry cousins in Cotton Tree in September 2020.

So these Caribbean forensic specialists are smitten by the Guyana Government which influences how they do their work. Again, only an idiot would believe that the ruling party can get these Caribbean professionals to alter their work to please the Guyana Government.

Let’s look now at the same Nigel Hughes. Asked by a journalist about how he feels about the widespread violence against people after the post-mortem result for Adriana Younge was announced on Monday, April 28, Hughes said, the mayhem that afternoon and into the evening was the work of PPP’s agent provocateurs.

The same day he said that, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton earlier, said the identical thing. In fact, Hughes may have copied from Norton.

Now, here you see the PPP as history’s most fantastic machine at work. The looting, burning and beating of people took place across a huge chunk of Guyana – Regions Three, Four and Five, and the rampaging mobs were in the hundreds.

For the PPP to have inserted agent provocateurs in such a large part of Guyana within a time frame of minutes, it has to be the history’s greatest supernatural force.

The mobilisation of the agent provocateurs had to be a mammoth almost impossible task. Hundreds of people had to be mobilised in the space of minutes with dozens of vehicles to transport people to hundreds of locations where fire and looting were raging including 30 supermarkets that were emptied.

And the geographical stretch takes in downtown Georgetown to Hopetown in Region Five then up the East Bank way into Region Three.

The PPP has to be the most powerful force never before seen in history to achieve such a task. To coordinate the looting of 30 supermarkets involving hundreds of looters in the space of an hour is impossible, but according to Hughes and Norton, the PPP did it. But there is a factor that Hughes and Norton did not mention.

For the PPP to do what it has been accused by Norton and Hughes of doing, then it is an inescapable fact that the PPP has taken over traditional PNC strongholds. Fires were raging in Hopetown, a place where the PNC is popular. Fires were lit in Agricola, another PNC stronghold. How did the PPP accomplish that?

Nothing of what Hughes and Norton described happened. There were no agent provocateurs out on the streets burning, looting and beating people. These were thugs, goons, killers and irredeemable monsters that threw acid on the face of schoolchildren. Hughes and Norton need to apologise a million times to this nation.

