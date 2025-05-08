ExxonMobil Guyana supports emerging entrepreneurs with ‘ECONOME’ sponsorship

ECONOME has announced ExxonMobil Guyana as an official sponsor for the 2025 edition of the ECONOME Business Conference & Mixer under the theme ‘Injections for Business Growth’.

According to a press release from ECONOME, this partnership reflects ExxonMobil Guyana’s continued commitment to support economic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Guyana.

Now in its fourth year, the ECONOME Business Conference has become one of Guyana’s leading platforms for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs), young professionals, and aspiring business leaders.

The event, according to the press release, brings together hundreds of participants for a weekend of business education, networking, mentorship, and opportunity sharing — all designed to stimulate sustainable economic development across the country.

One of the highlights of this year’s conference is the highly anticipated ECONOME Pitch Competition, where selected entrepreneurs will present their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win G$1,000,000 in seed funding.

This initiative is designed to support promising startups with the resources they need to grow and thrive in Guyana’s evolving business landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome ExxonMobil Guyana as a Gold Sponsor,” Matthew Gaul, Founder of ECONOME, said, adding: “Their support sends a powerful message of confidence in the potential of Guyana’s entrepreneurs and reinforces the importance of investing in local talent and innovation.”

The ECONOME Business Conference & Mixer 2025 is scheduled to take place on July 4-6, 2025 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.