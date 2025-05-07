‘Lying or truth, it’s not my business’ – David Hinds encourages proliferation of more false voice notes

–defends public mischief, undermines justice

WORKING People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-leader Dr. David Hinds has openly encouraged the mass dissemination of potentially false and dangerous voice notes, even as police continue to investigate deliberate attempts to obstruct justice in the tragic case of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

Hinds was commenting on the recent police investigation into nursing assistant Tiana Serena Lewis-King, who allegedly falsely claimed in a voice recording that she was present at the post-mortem examination of 11-year-old Adriana and was sent by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The recording, released just hours before Adriana’s scheduled funeral, triggered widespread outrage. The funeral service was later postponed by the family. Lewis-King turned herself in to the Criminal Investigation Department in the company of her lawyer on Monday evening, after a wanted bulletin was issued for her.

Despite the voice note being debunked by police, health officials, and video evidence, Hinds dismissed the significance of the misinformation and instead encouraged more of it.

“I saw the headline and I didn’t read it. I would not waste my time with some lil girl who put out some voice note and the government [police] running after her with a bulletin,” Hinds declared, before doubling down.

He said, “I want a thousand more nursing assistants to put some voice notes online whether they lying or telling the truth, is not my business… no bullet or wanted bulletin can stop us.”

Hinds has drawn fierce condemnation, with many accusing him of recklessly undermining the pursuit of justice and encouraging deliberate proliferation of falsehoods in a case involving the tragic death of a child.

The Younge family has since requested continued prayers and understanding as they navigate this painful chapter. Further funeral details will be shared when the family feels ready.

Adriana’s story has united a nation in grief, and her legacy continues to resonate across the country. She was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

She had visited the hotel the previous day with family members. Adriana, a student of the Parika Salem Primary School, had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and was eagerly awaiting her results, which are scheduled for release in June.

Following the discovery of her body at the hotel, enraged protestors set the building on fire and looted its contents. The home of the hotel’s proprietor was also torched.

Adriana’s death had sparked fiery protests across the country.

Three internationally respected forensic pathologists unanimously concluded that the child died by drowning. The four-hour-long post-mortem was comprehensive, involving full-body scans, internal examinations, and with samples sent for testing at both Mount Sinai Hospital and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States of America (USA).

The post-mortem examination of Adriana confirmed that she died from drowning, with no signs of physical violence, broken bones, forced submersion, or sexual assault.

However, due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition, the doctors were unable to determine the exact time or location of the drowning.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Adriana’s death is ongoing as the final report from the pathologists is expected soon.