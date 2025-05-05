US Coast Guard offloads over US$14.1M in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

(CMC)The United States Coast Guard says the crew of its Cutter Venturous on Friday offloaded at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach about 5,300 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, worth an estimated US$14.1 million, interdicted in the Caribbean Sea.

The US Coast Guard said the seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crews of USCGC Diligence and HNLMS Groningen, with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment.

“Stopping harmful and illicit narcotics from reaching our shores and entering our communities is a team effort,” said Commander Karen Kutkiewicz, Venturous’ commanding officer.

“It takes the combined efforts of our joint force DoD (Department of Defense), DHS (Department of Homeland Security), and international partners to combat transnational criminal organizations,” she added.

The US Coast Guard said that the US Coast Guard Cutter Diligence, Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Groningen, US Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) Pacific, Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S) and Seventh Coast Guard District Command Centre Watch Standers were involved in the interdiction operations.

Interdictions in the Caribbean Sea are performed by members of the US Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Seventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami.