Fashion Forward

AS Sunday morning broke, the last day of the Origins Fashion Festival, it was clear that this historic event was so much more than a parade of stunning clothes and models.

The three-day extravaganza, which opened on Friday at the Grand Railway Courtyard, is a declaration of Guyana’s determination to diversify its economy and become a creative hub for the Caribbean.

With 38 designers debuting their products to appreciative audiences, the government has demonstrated it does recognise the concealed potential of the creative sector not just for reasons of cultural expression, but also as a viable economic force.

President Ali’s proclamation of the Guyana Fashion Council on the opening night of the festival is the kind of institutional foundation which has been missing in our creative industries for so long.

Guyanese designers and models have operated in isolation for far too long, without the organised assistance that would be required to take individual talent and convert it into an integrated industry.

The President’s commitment to repurpose the Railway Courtyard into a vibrant, accessible hotbed of creative culture is the actual step forward into building our domestic talent sustainably.

It’s precisely this type of investment which distinguishes casual pageantry from actual economic progress.

The actual value of the Origins Festival lies not in the three-day spectacle, but in the framework that it is attempting to establish.

Having 31 local designers supported by nine international counterparts, the sharing of ideas and strategies presents an unmatched learning process for our creative industry.

The clothing identification, sustainability, and application of AI in fashion schools appreciate that current fashion requires creativity as much as technical know-how. Addressing both the commercial and creative aspects of fashion, the government is establishing platforms for an industry that will finance itself rather than one subsidised by the state.

When President Ali calls fashion a “powerful economic engine,” he is referring to an underrecognised reality: Fashion propels several industries simultaneously. Every one of the designers who participate in the festival is a small business that has supply chains, employment opportunities, and export possibilities.

The tourism sector has been instantly boosted by international tourists, and the festival’s incorporation of technology – including QR codes linking to the platforms of designers – facilitates local skill with global markets.

As the fashion events market worldwide is forecast to reach more than US$200 billion by 2032, even a share of this would be significant diversification for the economy of Guyana.

While the enthusiasm for the event is well deserved, it will require sustained follow through in order to sustain this kind of energy.

Adding a sixth runway show due to an overwhelming popular demand is evidence that there is genuine appetite for fashion content among Guyanese.

But to translate this energy into economic activity, there needs to be ongoing investment in infrastructure and skills training. The fashion illustration, design, and artificial intelligence in the creative economy workshops are good starts, but must be converted into full-time educational pathways.

Minister Walrond’s earlier declarations about developing a “resilient, professional fashion industry” that delivers sustainable livelihoods must now be made tangible results.

The creation of the Guyana Fashion Council offers a vehicle for continuous interaction between creatives and policymakers, but only if independent and capable of speaking to the needs of the industry.

As the Railway Courtyard develops into the envisioned creative precinct, providing accessibility for future talent – not just established names – will be critical to guaranteeing inclusive development.

The Origins Fashion Festival is Guyana’s boldest move to date to put itself on the world’s creative economy. Fashion sceptics may dismiss fashion as being superficial in comparison to more established industries, but President Ali’s vision recognises that modern economies are propelled by diversity and innovation.

By investing in creative infrastructure, institutional support through the Fashion Council, and taking local talent to global markets, Guyana is taking a calculated risk on its creative capital.

As this festival closes today with its sixth runway show – added because the crowds asked for it – we should be marking this day not as the end of a project, but as the beginning of a new economic era for Guyana.

True success for Origins will be measured not in numbers of attendance or press, but in whether years later we are seeing a robust fashion ecosystem creating sustainable livelihoods and contributing well to our national brand and economy. The runway has been built; now begins the harder task of building an industry that can boldly walk it for years to come