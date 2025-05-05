Aunty May turns 99

IT was a joyful and unforgettable day in the community of Dry Shore, as family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate a remarkable milestone—the 99th birthday of the beloved Mavis Hill, affectionately known as Aunty May.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, members of People’s Progressive Party joined in the celebration.

Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Madanlall Ramraj joined by Member of Parliament Nandranie Coonjah ; Regional Chairwoman Vilma De Silva; Regional Vice Chairman Mr. Humace Oodit; Prime Minister’s Representative Arnold Adams, and other regional officials in celebrating the life of elder Mavis Hill.

The comrades joined in the festivities to honour Aunty May’s extraordinary journey through nearly a century of life.

The celebration was filled with joy, music, and heartfelt moments, as the community came together to express admiration and affection for one of its oldest and most respected members.

Beaming with happiness, Aunty May expressed her deep appreciation for the outpouring of love and the presence of so many familiar faces on her special day.

Her 99 years are a testament to a life rich in wisdom, kindness, and enduring community spirit. It was truly a day to remember—celebrating a cherished matriarch whose legacy continues to inspire.

In recognition of this incredible milestone, President Dr. Irfaan Ali extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Aunty May, honouring her as a symbol of strength and grace in Guyana’s vibrant cultural fabric.