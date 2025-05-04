Man found not guilty in 2020 New Market St. murder

SHAWN Small, who had been on trial for the 2020 murder of 43-year-old Bharrat Dass, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday at the Demerara High Court.

During his arraignment last month before Justice Jo Ann Barlow, Shawn Small, represented by attorney Kiswana Jefford, entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Small, a man in his late 20s, was last known to be living at D’Andrade Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown. He was charged with felony murder in relation to a robbery that allegedly took place on November 5, 2020, at New Market Street, Georgetown, during which Bharrat Dass was stabbed multiple times.

Reports stated that, on the day in question, November 5, 2020, Small, along with other persons, was drinking at Dass’ workplace at New Market Street, Georgetown. All of Dass’ drinking partners later left.

Small, it is alleged, subsequently returned and inflicted several blows to Dass’ head before escaping with his cellular phone and money. Dass, who was injured, was discovered by his son and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries on November 11, 2020.

The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation was conducted. Consequently, Small was arrested and charged with the capital offence. After deliberations, however, the 12-member jury returned a not guilty verdict.